When It’s Time To Change Your Razor

Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to tell you all you need to know about your razor. We are just going to come out and say it.

It is staggering, and a little bit overwhelming, how many varieties of razors there are available today.

From models that vibrate and heat up, to ones with four blades, you certainly have a lot of options if you are someone who shaves.

But with all of the bells and whistles out there, one question will inevitably keep coming up. How often should you be changing your razor? And it is safe to say that it is a loaded question.

If you ask the companies who make the razors, you will likely hear a low number, so you end up buying more.

So, what is the correct answer? If you want to know how to tell if you need to change your razor, keep on reading for our tips.

How Many Shaves Will My Razor Last?

The long and short answer? It will depend on the type of razor you have and where on your body you intend to shave.

After all, it is the coarseness of your hair you’re shaving that determines how long your blade lasts. The coarser your hair, the quicker your blade will dull.

And it is important you understand this. You do not want to shave anywhere on your body with a dull blade.

Believe us, your skin will not thank you. So, we are going to give you a quick overview on the main types of razors and how they work on your body.

The Straight Razor

Do you love the feel of a good, old-fashioned shave and how soft it makes your skin feel? Are you looking for your closest shave yet?

A straight razor needs to be on your radar. And since the blade can be sharpened, it is the perfect choice for those of you who do not wan to spend a lot of money on razors.

However, there are always downsides to any razor that you use. If you know anything about straight razors, you will understand that they need a steady hand when using them.

If you are not careful, they can nick and cut your skin when going over uneven surfaces. So, for this reason, it is best to avoid using them on any other part of your body other than your face.

And when it comes to the level of skill you need when using a straight razor, they are not the greatest if you are a beginner.

It takes time and practise to learn how to use your straight razor.So, be prepared to spend extra time prepping and shaving your skin.

But, since you are only using your straight razor on your face, it should give you an average of five to seven shaves.

Cartridge Razor

If you’re looking for a close shave with minimal effort involved, a cartridge razor might be the one for you.

You can use it anywhere on your body due to its ability to glide over uneven surfaces. Your cartridge razor is ideal for your face, chest, arms, legs and anywhere in between.

But if you are someone who does not like to change your blades regularly, this type of razor is not for you.

This is because, with frequent use, your cartridge will become clogged with dead skin cells, hair and bacteria. Also, your cartridges can be expensive. So, if you are on a budget, this razor is not for you.

But if you are a beginner and just starting out shaving your body, this is a great option. You can typically get around seven uses out of it before you have to change cartridges.

The Safety Razor

Who doesn’t want a close and effortless shave? Well, with a safety razor, this is guaranteed. With its easy-to-use design and inexpensive blades, a safety razor is perfect for using on your face, chest, legs and armpits.

However, you might want to stay away from more intimidate areas with your safety razor. And despite its simple operation and design, you might want to research how to use one before putting it near your skin.

Is It Possible To Make Your Blades Last Longer?

As we’ve mentioned before, your razor longevity is done to your hair’s thickness and where on your body you are shaving.

And while it is typical that the hair on your body tends to be coarser than your face, this is not always the case.

One major way you can ensure you get not only a quality shave but also a kinder one to your skin is to practice proper skin prep.

These are little things such as shaving before or after a hot shower. This will ensure that your skin is soft and pliable.

And don’t forget to use a shaving cream or soap to create a slick surface for your blade to run over.

As well as prepping your skin, you also need to make sure that you take care of the blade itself. Your razor blades do not get dull that easily.

Instead, the reason why you get cuts and nicks comes down to the oxidation of the blade.

This oxidation is the reason why your blade deteriorate. So, in other words, the twenty four hours between shaves will do more damage than actually shaving.

To keep your razor in tip top shape, make sure that you thoroughly dry after using it and avoid keeping it in a humid environment.

What Happens If You Use A Dull Razor On Your Skin?

Well, bad news. if you use a dull blade, your skin will have micro tears and cuts. These will then expose the nerves under your skin and cause pain, razor burn, tenderness and itching.

Not to mention, you also run the risk of infection. Constantly using a dull razor for long periods means you use increased pressure when shaving your hair.

As mentioned, this can lead to infection as well as scarring and collagen breakdown. And if your blade is unable to make a clean cut across your hair, this will lead to ingrown hairs.

So it is important that you pay attention to your razor as your shave. Particularly if you are nearing your five or six shave.

If you notice a lagging or tugging as you move the razor against your skin, stop and change your razor.

The Best Ways To Get The Most Out Of Your Razor

If you are looking for ways to get the most out of your razor, we’ve got you. We will start with the most important tip first.

Never, ever share your razor with anyone else. Doing so can transmit bacteria and lead to infection. And it is also just disgusting.

Next, do not use the same razor on different parts of your body. The hair on your face is not the same as the hair on your leg.

Your body will get moist and sweaty so using the same razor can increase the growth of bacteria and ingrown hairs.

Keep your blade sharp and fresh. A sharp blade will get you the closest shave you desire. When you use a dull blade, you can feel it pulling and tugging against your skin as opposed to smoothly gliding. So, the closer the shave, the less you will have to shave.

And finally, it is important that you choose your shaving products wisely. Ideally, it should not be made from anything edible, such as coconuts, olives or butters.

Remember, if you can eat the product, bacteria and fungus can too. This will also lead to an increase in bacteria and developing irritation and shaving bumps.

How Do You Avoid Razor Burn?

Not only is razor burn visibly annoying, but it can become difficult to soothe and be painful. Your razor burn is a sign of irritation. When your skin becomes irritated, you might experience redness, sensitivity and painful bumps.

It is usually caused when your razor is dull and applied to your skin using continuous pressure. As well as that, razor burn can also occur when your skin is not lubricated or when you dry shave.

So, to avoid feeling the burn, you need to hydrate the skin beforehand using warm water. If you want the best results, wait a few minutes after coming out of the shower so your skin is nice and soft.

And, as we’ve mentioned before, you should be using a fresh razor with sharp blades. If you do so, you will find that all you need to do is go over each area using light strokes and minimal pressure. Which is a lot gentler on your skin.

We’ve also said this before, but it’s best to make sure you are using some sort of shaving cream or soap when shaving.

This will help you avoid further friction between your skin and the razor. Essentially, you should never feel like you are scraping your skin when you are shaving.

Instead, the razor should glide effortlessly over your skin for a close shave. And hopefully, by following our tips, you will be able to get the smooth shave you are after.