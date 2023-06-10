How To Embrace Braless Fashion

Despite what you might believe, wearing a bra is not mandatory when summer lands. Much like there is no fashion rule you need to follow, you do not have to wear a bra.

While they can feel comfortable and offer support, it all comes down to personal choice on whether you want to wear them.

If you want to leave your bras at home and give your breasts a break, keep on reading here at Fashion.ie for our outfit ideas to try this summer 2023.

How To Go Braless with Style

It may sound obvious. If you want to go braless, simply stop wearing a bra. However, for most of us, this is easier said than done.

If you have gotten used to wearing a bra everyday, it can feel unnatural before it feels liberating.

We get used to the structure and support walking down the street everyday, or sprinting to catch a bus.

If you are not ready to give up your bra completely, there are some things that you can do to ease into it.

First, take a look at your wardrobe basics and see what could work without a bra.This could be a tight tank top or loose blouse.

Your black tank top will stay opaque even as it stretches over your body. Wearing it a bit tight will give you support where you need it.

When wearing your blouse, just make sure it is not too sheer. Silk or light cotton fabrics are the most comfortable.

Next, get used to not wearing a bra in public settings. Go food shopping or for a morning walk. The key is getting to a point where you do not think about it, or compensate by having bad posture.

Bigger Busts

There is a myth that bigger busts need bras. Which is nonsense. You can of course forego your bra if your chest is on the heavy side.

However, you still might find you want to wear one for the support that they offer. If you are above a C-cup, there may be other factors that make wearing a bra the better choice.

Studies have shown that the constant bouncing of the breast tissue can cause pain and discomfort over time.

As our breasts are made of tissue and ligaments, these can wear over time and so the right support is needed. But this just means that you can wear a simple wire-free style with soft cups.

Start With Bralettes

If you are still hesitant about going bra-free, wearing bralettes can be a great place to start. They are comfortable, wireless and padding-free.

As they offer light support, you can still have that feeling after years of becoming accustomed to it.

Printed Tops Can Be Your Friend

Busy prints are great for distracting the eyes so they will draw attention away from the fact you are not wearing a bra