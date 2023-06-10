Simple Ways How To Soothe Sore Feet

Here at Fashion.ie see some simple ways that will help you relax your sore feet. We all know how miserable we get when we have sore feet. there are many lifestyle choices that will inevitably make our feet sore.

In particular, ones that involves us being on our feet all day, choice in footwear or sitting at our desks.

If you are looking for some ways to relieve your poor feet from pain, keep then keep reading.

However, if you still feel pain after a few days, we strongly suggest you go to your doctor as it could be something more serious.

Use Soak Epsom Salts

There is a reason why so many of us reach for Epsom salts in our beauty routines. And while there is little evidence to support that Epsom salts are better than using water alone, they can make the water feel softer. which results in a much-needed soothing effect on your feet.

Try A Contrast Bath

A quick contrast bath can provide your sore feet with some relief. In case you are unsure of what we mean by a contrast bath, it just means using hot water for five minutes, changing to cold for another fives minutes and switching back.

These changes in temperature allows your blood vessels to dilate and contract, which can remedy discomfort.

Stretch Your Feet

Here at Irish fashion news, we suggest for relief for sore feet, try stretching your feet and toes. You can set aside a few minutes in the morning and don’t forget about your warm ups before exercising.

However, you should be constantly stretching your feet in short bursts, all day long. This involves stretching out your toes in all directions and moving around your foot and ankle.

This will help to prevent any stiffness in your feet. Also, it helps to remove your shoes so that your feet can breathe.

There are some people who swear by cracking their toes, all it does is release a build up of nitrogen in your joints.

Stretch Your Hamstrings and Calves

In addition to your feet, some people are guilty of neglecting their other limbs to relieve pain. Your calf consists of three muscles, gastrocnemius, soleus, and plantaris.

Their aponeuroses unite to form your Achilles tendon. When this tendon is tight, your foot becomes sore. And don’t forget about your hamstrings, as everything is connected.