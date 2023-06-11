Top Jeans Trends To Own This Summer 2023

Top Jeans Looks To Own This Summer 2023

We all love our denim. And probably have lost count of how many jeans are currently in our wardrobes.

But now is the ideal time to do some decluttering and what better way to start with your clothes? But as you clear space for some potential new clothes, make a deal with yourself.

Anything that enters your wardrobe should be an investment. Keep reading here at Fashion.ie for our picks on the top 4 types of jeans you should always invest in.

The Wide Leg

A true classic, this jean style is loose-fitting, effortless and flattering. Designed to sit on your waist, the shape of the legs are exaggerated and frame your figure.

This helps to add dimension and looks good on all body shapes. You can dress your wide leg trousers up by wearing sandals or heels or dress it down with some trainers. This is one wardrobe staple you will not regret investing in.

Relaxed Bootcut

This jean style has been making appearances on catwalks and high streets since it first became popular in the 60s and 70s.

This makes the bootcut jean worthy of a permanent place in your wardrobe. A high-waisted pair are designed to fit slimly over your hips with a small flare below your knee. It’s an iconic look that is not going to go away anytime soon.

High-Waisted Skinny

It’s worth taking the time to invest in a good pair of high-waisted skinny jeans that will actually suit your body.

Think about it. A well-cut pair of jeans that sits at your hips, elongates your legs and creates a smooth and sculpted silhouette?

Doesn’t that sound great? The high-rise and skinny aspect of this jean make it perfect for ‘off-duty’ model looks.

Finish them off by pairing your jeans with a simple tee and sandals for an outfit that is easy and effortless.

Straight And Baggy

Jumping directly from an 80s sitcom into your wardrobe, the straight-leg and slightly baggy jean will soon become your next wardrobe staple.

Created to sit at your waist and fall straight down to the hem, these jeans are a staple due to their everyman silhouette.

They do not have any bells or whistles. No fancy features. In other words, they are a no-nonsense shape that remain a comfortable classic and work well with a simple tank top and boots.