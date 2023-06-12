How Skin Fasting Can Improve Your Skin Look

For some people, skincare is a full 20-step routine. Which may make you wonder: are we going a bit overboard with all these skincare products?

This is where skin fasting can come in handy. What is skin fasting, we hear you ask? Well, it is a rising trend that is your skin’s version of a detox cleanse.

Interested to know more? Keep reading here at Fashion.ie to find out why skin fasting could be the secret to clear skin.

What Is Skin Fasting?

Skin fasting is taking a break from all your current skincare products or routines. This way, you give your skin a break and allow it to reset and breathe.

In theory, it allows your skin to naturally function the way it would have before all your skincare products.

Although the concept is fairly straightforward, the method will vary from person to person. There are different levels of how you eliminate and for how long.

The theory is to allow your skin time to rebuild its protective barrier. As well as that, it is also a good way to find out if any products are causing irritation or breakouts.

However, you do not have to eliminate all of your skincare products at once. Sometimes, it can be gentler on your skin to phase it out one by one. This will help you find out what works for your skin.

How Do You Skin Fast?

As mentioned, skin fasting differs from person to person. Some slowly eliminate products while others go cold turkey.

For a complete skin fast, you stop using all skincare products altogether. This means no cleansing, no toning, serums or moisturisers.

You let your skin’s natural sebum do the balancing. It is important to listen to your skin during this process, which can last from a few days to weeks.

Going cold turkey can play havoc with your skin. for example, If you stop using cleanser, this can lead to a build up of oil and dirt on your skin.

A different approach to fasting is to stick to basics. This means your cleanser, moisturiser and SPF.

If you are going to eliminate SPF, this means eliminating sun exposure as well. Remember, the golden rule of skincare is always use your SPF.

Who Should Try Skin Fasting?

If you are suffering from skin sensitivity, you may benefit from fasting. It gives your skin time to not have any active ingredients that can lead to irritation.

Skin fasting can be more beneficial to those of you with dry skin. Basically, if you feel like your skin needs a reset, try skin fasting. If you are unsure if skin fasting is for you, consult your skin specialist.