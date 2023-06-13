How To Style Sweater Vests This Summer

Sweater vests were that one trend that dominated last year. Everyone, from influencers on our socials to high end designers, were spotted rocking this iconic fashion piece.

While they look cool and funky, they can be hard to style if you don’t know how. Fortunately for you, we have put together some tips to help you out.

Keep reading here at Fashion.ie to find out why you need a sweater vest and how to style one.

Jeans & Sweater Vest

We will start with a wardrobe classic which are your denim jeans. The beauty of your sweater vest is that it works with just about everything. And the same goes with jeans.

You can choose any style to go with your sweater vest – wide leg, flares – but why not keep on trend with some mom jeans or straight leg shapes.

As chunky boots are also having their style moment in 2023, why not use them to complete your outfit.

Oversized Button-Down Shirt

Now this look is definitely one of our favourites. If you are worried about wearing your oversized shirt with just your sweater vest, pair them both with a white tennis skirt.

This will keep you safe if the wind happens to blow in not so flattering direction. Not only will your skirt give you extra coverage, but it gives your outfit a dainty flow.

And if you are struggling to find your perfect oversized shirt, head to the men’s section. Men’s shirts usually come in the perfect length and structure. Just makes sure you get a slim sized shirt so that the sleeves are not too big.

Think Monochrome

Who doesn’t love a monochrome look? It was that one trend that dominated fashion circles last year and it looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.

Use your sweater vest to create a cute and trendy monochrome outfit. just pair a white one with some white trousers and shirt.

To make your outfit feel less ‘put together’, you can choose baggy trousers for a casual look.