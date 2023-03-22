How To Make Natural Homemade Face Masks

One of the many benefits of making your own face masks is a natural while being a simple way of cleansing and conditioning the skin. They are also fantastic for treating a certain skin type or skin condition.

Being organic, means they are easy to make in the surroundings of your home. You get to choose from a mountain of natural and/or organic ingredients, for which the majority are cheap and easy to obtain.

In addition, they can be made without using preservatives that can damage your skin.

In recent years since COVID 19, beauty lovers have turned to making their own homemade skincare products which are natural ways to maintain your skin.

It allows for you to pamper and rejuvenate your skin gently using non-toxic eco-friendly and organic products.

It allows for you to pamper and rejuvenate your skin gently using non-toxic eco-friendly and organic products.

The Banana Face Mask

As we know, the banana contains vitamin A which helps dim dark spots and blemishes which helps eliminate rough skin.

Then its vitamin B helps to reduce dryness while vitamin E will curtail wrinkles. The potassium found in bananas helps to moisturise and hydrate your skin.

This makes for one of the best fruits today as a natural homemade face mask. It helps to make your skin softer and smoother for a great finish.

Squish your ripe banana into a smooth paste

Add 1 table spoon of natural honey and mix with the banana

Gently apply it to the facial and neck using your fingers to penetrate all areas

Allow to sit for 15-20 minutes

Hand wash areas after with lukewarm water (no scrubbing)

The Vinegar Face Mask

This is an ancient remedy that has been around for hundreds of years. It’s a natural skin toner that helps to tone your skin and make it look refreshed.

½ table spoon of apple cider vinegar

1 normal coffee/ tea cup of warm water

Mix the two together and apply using a natural cotton pad.

Wash off using more lukewarm water and let it dry. It cleanses and tightens the skin.

The Milk Face Mask

The milk face mask is another great way to treat and pamper your skin during any lockdown. It’s a like a homemade facial treatment for healthy looking skin.

Put 4 table spoons of milk powder into a cup

Slowly add water until it becomes a light paste (mix well)

Apply to the facial area, massaging it deep into your skin.

Leave to dry completely which should take between 20-30 minutes

Wash off with lukewarm water. This leaves your skin feeling full refreshed

The Oatmeal Face Mask

We love this one and every woman and man should try this at least once in their lives. It is really quick to put together with great results to follow.

Blend half a coffee/ tea cup of natural oatmeal/porridge flakes with warm water.

Add ¼ teaspoon of honey

Add a single egg white

Mix together until it comes to a paste.

Apply to the facial area using your hands to massage it into the skin.

Let it sit for 20-30 minutes and rise with lukewarm water. Your skin will feel so refreshed afterwards. Do this before bed at night.

The Natural Yogurt Face Mask

This is another quick and simple homemade facial remedy that takes very little time to implement. It helps to clean your skin and tighten the pores.

Put 3 table spoons of natural organic yogurt into a cup

Apply 1 teaspoon of squeezed orange juice using full orange

Mix together until both are fused into liquid

Apply to facial area using your hand and massage into skin

Let this sit for 5 minutes and rinse off using lukewarm water. This helps to unclog your skin pores leaving your full refreshed.

The Lemon Face Mask

Did you know that lemons contain 2 types of hydroxy acid (AHAs and BHAs) which actually aid in removing dead skin cells. They are a great and natural treatment for acne and skin discolouration.

Squeeze 1 full lemon into a cup

Add 2 tablespoons of organic olive oil

Add 1 tablespoon of natural honey

Mix together and apply to skin using the tips of your fingers for a deep massage treatment.

Let this sit on skin for 20 minutes to allow for soakage.

Rinse off with lukewarm water.

These are just some natural facial home remedies that you can try at home for great looking skin. If you suffer from any skin problems, you should always seek professional advice.

By drinking 2 litres of water and eliminating or reducing your sugar intake makes for better looking skin.

Remember, it is only recommended by experts that you only ever apply any type of face mask once to a maximum twice a week.