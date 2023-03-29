Easy Ways To Style White Jeans Spring 2023

The chances are most of us have had the conversation about whether white jeans are a good fashion choice or not.

What can I do to keep them clean? How can I pair them with other pieces of my wardrobe? Well, the easy answer is, when springtime land, white jeans are the perfect fashion choice for looking and feeling good.

In recent years, celebs like Kendall Kenner have made white jeans an unexpected failsafe fashion piece for your wardrobes.

Since the 90’s, white jeans have made ladies fashion more brighter and fun. OK, they might be prone to collecting dirt and stains, but the benefits certainly outweigh the pitfalls.

The one thing to remember is none of us can deny that white jeans are a fab alternative to traditional true blues during the spring and summer months.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you effective ways to maximise your white jeans look this Spring 2023. For ladies with a curvaceous figure, white jeans can be tricky to style.

They have a tendency in making hips look bigger than they actually are. However, there are ways to combat this when styling white jeans during spring. Let’s take a look at some styling tricks to consider when wear white jeans this season.

Ensure The Fit Is Perfect

Your white jeans fit should be just right. By this we mean they should never be too tight not saggy around the bum and legs.

Mid-rise white jeans are a great option. Best to stick to traditional pairs. For leaner ladies, skinnies and copped white jeans look great when springtime lands.

Get Your Choice Of Material Right

Stretch denim can ensure large coverage of the legs and bum area. However, an air of caution is required. During springtime when the temperatures lift, look towards cotton jeans.

These allow for some stretch, but all keeps some structure to your pants look. When choosing cotton designs make sure the material is transparent. This will avoid any embarrassing show of knickers when bending and stretching.

Opt For Clean Lines

Spring is a great time to show off new fashion looks. Clean lines refer to the shape of your clothing choice you are matching with white jeans.

Your choice of clothing should always be aligning with proportionate colour and textures.

By choosing a cropped jacket can put more emphasis on your waistline opposed to your choice of jacket.

This can make your hop are look bigger than it is. Always remember to balance colour and fit.

Pairing With A Shirt

We recommend that when pairing your shirt with white jeans that the shirt should be hanging out.

By tucking your shirt in can increase the amount of bulkiness to your waist. Pastel shades for skinny women and darker shades of shirt for a more curvaceous figure.

Smart Casual White Jeans Look

When dressing up your white jeans this spring, opt for smart button-down shirts. Now that you have the right fit jeans, it’s all about the finish.

Pair With Classic Style Point Toe Flat Shoes

This will help to elongate the look of your legs. For smaller ladies, opt for a heel finish. Pastel shades are great during springtime. However, dull down the tone for women with wider hips.

Have Fun When Accessorising

Metallic or gold jewellery can inject warmth to any white jeans assemble during spring. Remember not to overindulge when accessorising your white jeans fashion look.

Less can be more and white assembles are based around minimalist styling. A single statement jewellery piece to the neck can complete your look in style. A single bangle or watch piece also allows to make a great statement look. Don’t over do it.

White Jeans For The Right Occasion

As we all know, white jeans can show up stains and hard dirt so when and where we wear them is important. If you plan outdoor activities where muck and dirt is within reach, then avoid.

Keep your white jeans for relaxed day or casual to smart casual evening wear. This way you stay in control of your surroundings. Mind those wine stains though!

Final Tip To Cleaning Your White Jeans

Finally, maintaining great looking white jeans is the key to adding longevity to your spring summer wardrobe.

According to experts, dirty white jeans should be soaked in hot water while adding some eco-friendly detergent.

Once cleaned they should always be hung out to dry in the sun. Avoid using boiling hot water when washing.

Note that water any hotter than 85° will keep that stain visible forever. Also avoid using types of bleach when washing unless you like the thin yellow denim affect finish.

