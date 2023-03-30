Ways To Style Leather Look Leggings Spring 2023

As far as leather look leggings go, they are the kick ass piece of fashion worn by the confident. They radiate confidence and can also add a bit of rock chick to your fashion look.

Black leather pants seem to be the favourite fashion choice during dark winter months. However, when spring summer time arrives it a great time to get inventive with your choice of leather pant shades.

Spring allows the wearer to opt for brighter shades of white or various colours including blues, and reds.

Opt For Brighter Shades During Spring

OK, skin tight leather look pants are the most popular choice design with chicks of today. However, baggy style leather joggers earn top black with young teens of today.

Whether faux, vegan or real leather pants are your preference, remember there are so many great ways to style them.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you great ways to style faux leather leggings this Springtime 2023.

There are many ways to embrace the faux leather leggings looks during spring. Leggings can be worn as dress down or up fashion and polish any great look in an instant.

Add Structure To Your Fashion Look

However, let’s be clear and distinguish the difference between leather pants and leather leggings. Leather pants offer more structure to your fashion look.

These are normally worn as casual to smart fashion. Leather leggings will only ever be accepted as casual fashion regardless how you wear them. Lets check out simple ways to wear your leather look leggings this coming Spring.

What Is Faux Leather?

The term faux leather refers to artificial leather which is also called synthetic leather. This material is a more substitute type of leather used in both clothing and footwear. It is more eco=friendly as is does not involve the use of animal skins in construction of fashion goods.

Styling Faux Leather Leggings

The best thing about these style leggings is they can be worn casually with most mid fashion range clothing. These include

Oversized sweaters

Tunic style button down tops

Fitted sweaters

Tees

Sweater dress

Leather Leggings And Skirts

During early spring months when temperatures are not that high, mixing with skirts is a n option.

Miniskirts in the form of skater or A-line designs

A well fitted knee length skirt

The Jacket And Leather Look

As we said earlier, spring temperatures will always vary. This is why it’s important to have an outerwear backup for your leggings look.

There are several types of jackets that fuse effortlessly with leather leggings during this time. These are mainly

The poncho

Short denim jacket or vest

Longline cardigans

Coatigans

Contrasting faux leather jacket

Great Footwear Options

Leather leggings are a step away from the normal nylon or cotton designs used for casual sporty activities.

They add more to your look and give you a lot more styling option. On days off dress them down with a more relaxed choice of footwear. Here are some easy footwear choices to wear with your faux leather leggings.

White sneakers

Ankle boots

Over the knee design

Pointy toes pumps

White Tee And Sweatshirt Combo

For the great relaxed day look off, this is a great fashion combo. Fusing a white tee and oversized sweatshirt with your leggings allows for a great result. You can add sneakers or flats and long neck jewellery piece to complete your fashion statement.

Cashmere Sweater And Oversized White Blouse

It’s springtime so allow some extra body insulation to keep your warm on cold mornings or evenings.

This dress up look using your cashmere sweater is super fab. Fuse your tonal fitted cashmere sweater with white oversized blouse.

Let the hem of the short flow down under your sweater. Now add your black leggings. Footwear wise, add neutral heels. Opt for a centre neck chain to create a chicness to your finish.

Denim Jacket And Leggings Look

Denim can be great fun to style when springtime lands. What better way to pair your denim jacket is with black faux leather leggings?

This simple look only requires a clean with tee. This can also work with a white crop top but it’s a bit too early to break out in this look during early spring. Complete the look with a pair of plain white sneakers.

How To Clean Faux Leather

Experts believe that warm water mixed with a touch of washing up liquid and a non-abrasive cloth is the best way to clean faux leather.

Ring out your cloth and slowly wipe over the leather area. Follow this up by drying off the surface with a soft cloth such as a microfiber cloth.

This can prevent day to day wear and tear marks from building up over time, preventing the surface of your leather looking grubby.

