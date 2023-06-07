Ways To Make Your Legs Look Longer

Here at Fashion.ie, we show you simple tips in ways to make your legs look longer. Some people are naturally blessed with model-like features such as long legs and a small waist.

However, there are some of us that are not so lucky. Unfortunately for us, we have not been blessed with super long legs that go on for days.

And while there are plenty of exercises out there promising you long and slim legs, we don’t really know if they are effective. Let’s face it. There is a very high chance that they do not work and will not make you taller.

Luckily for you, there are plenty of style and fashion tricks you can use to give the illusion of longer looking legs. If you want to know the best fashion tips to help your legs look longer, keep on reading.

The Beauty Of High Waisted Trousers

There is a reason why so many people love high waisted trousers. Not only are they comfortable, they are a heaven sent for any person wanting longer-looking legs.

As your high waisted trousers goes higher than your natural waist, they make your torso look shorter.

This will then make your legs look longer. If you are looking for the fashion tips to help your legs look longer, this is one you need to know.

As well as making your legs look longer, they will also make your midsection look slimmer. So if you are insecure in that area, high waisted trousers and jeans will help smooth things out nicely.

And this works whether you choose to wear trousers, jeans or even skirts. So, this makes high waisted clothing a key part of your wardrobe.

If You Want To Wear Heels, Make Them Nude

There are some shoes that belong in everyone’s wardrobes. And one of them is your nude heels. They look super flattering and are perfect for making your legs look longer.

And it is not hard to see why. They blend in with your colour of your skin and will makes your shoes look like an extension of your legs.

Wear The Same Colour Shoes As Your Trousers

One of the best ways to make your legs look longer is to create an unbroken vertical line at your bottom half.

And you can do this instantly when you match the colour of your shoes to the colour of your trouser.

Your legs will look longer and slimmer in seconds. To make things even more flattering, try to go with a monochrome look, such as black.

Try Going For A Cropped Jacket

When it comes to making your legs look longer, it is all about playing around with proportions. By making your torso look smaller and shorter, you will trick the eye into believing that your legs look longer than they are. Enter in the cropped jacket.

Your cropped jacket is one of the best ways to visually improve and play around with your proportions. But what exactly is a cropped jacket?

It is one where the hem ends from above your hips to below your bust. There are some cropped jackets that end at your waist.

And there are many advantages to choosing a cropped jacket. As well as creating a longer leg line, it also highlights your waist. And it will not overpower your outfit.

Vertical Stripes Are Your Friends

One of the best ways to make your legs look longer is by using some visual tricks. And there is a major reason why vertical stripes are your best friend in making your legs look longer.

They work well as they can draw the eye up and down our figure. Visually, this tricks our mind into thinking that our legs look longer.

We recommend that you go with full length trousers and pair them with your heels. This will give you the most benefit of elongating your legs and making them look longer.

However, if you want to rock a cropped pair of trousers, there is a style trick that you can use. Just make sure that your heels are a nude colour. This will keep up the illusion that your legs are long and slim.

Wear Shoes With A Pointed Toe

We know that fashion changes and things constantly go in and out of style. You might not think about the shape of your shoe too much. However, it can make a big difference in how long your legs look.

Pointed shoes have been a classic fashion statement for years. And they are one of the most flattering shoe styles that make your legs look longer. Round toes are the number two option while square toes are the least flattering.

When you want to wear your heels, make sure that they are a pointed toe shape. And they don’t even have to be super tall heels, either. A one inch heel can work wonders in making your legs look taller and slimmer.

However, we understand that some people might not want to try pointed toe shoes. After all, they are not the most comfortable shoes to wear.

One of the easiest ways to stretch out your shoes if by freezing them. Which sounds weird but hear us out first. Fill a sealable freezer bag with some water.

Stuff the bag into your shoe and try to fill as much space as possible. Take your shoe and place it in another freezer bag.

Place it in the freezer overnight, letting your shoes expand. The next day, your shoes should be comfortable enough to wear. Just try not to wear them straight away after the freezer.

Stick To Mini Skirts

It was once a symbol of youth culture of the 60s, with Twiggy being the unofficial poster child. And today, the miniskirt remains a beloved wardrobe staple for many people.

While midi and maxi designs seems to be dominating our wardrobes lately, we will always have love for your mini skirts.

So, if you are a fan of the classic mini skirt, there is one length out there that will make your legs look super long. And that is about 5 inches above your knee.

When you show off your knees instead of covering them up, you will make your legs look longer and slimmer. It is a general rule that mini skirts are super flattering on everyone as they elongate your legs.

Just like with anything else you wear, the key to pulling off your mini skirt is confidence. So, do not pull or tug on it when you sit down.

This will make you feel and look self-conscious. If you do keep pulling on your mini skirt, feel free to go for a slightly longer design next time.

And to make sure you look cute and stylish, keep your makeup simple to let all the attention be on your skirt and legs.

You Absolutely Can Wear A Maxi Dress

Yes, okay. We just talked about how wearing a shorter length of skirt can make your legs look longer. So, does it seem a bit counterintuitive why your maxi dress can also elongate the look of your legs?

There is a major reason why we recommend wearing maxi dresses to make your legs look longer. They work in a different way to your short skirts to create the look of long legs.

As your maxi dress reaches past your ankle, it will create a vertical line that is unbroken. This is what will give you the illusion of longer legs. And it is one of the best ways to lengthen your body and make you look slimmer.

As well as elongating your legs, there are so many reasons why you should have a maxi dress in your wardrobe.

The most obvious reason is that you can pull on one thing and you are all set. You do not have to worry about matching your top and bottom. Just slip on your maxi dress and you’re done.

Also, you give your legs extra protection when you wear a maxi dress. It is like climate control for your ankles.

You get the comfort and fun of wearing a dress while having the warmth of trousers. As there are many different types of maxi dresses, there is the perfect one out there to suit your own personal style.

And they can help you bring the drama to any occasion. Even better if your dress is sporting a bold print. Get out there and try a maxi dress for yourself. You will understand when we say you absolutely need one for your wardrobe.

Check The Length Of Your Sleeves

Yes, the sleeves on your top are important when it comes to making your legs look longer. While it seems like it doesn’t make sense, this is a little style secret not many people know about.

When you wear ¾ length sleeves, your legs will look longer and slimmer. Trust us, it is hard to explain the reasoning behind it, but it does work.

This length of sleeve works by creating space on your arms. Which in turn will make your legs look elongated and slim. This tip works especially well when you pair your top with a mini skirt to show off your legs.