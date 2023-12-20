How to Style Your Little Black Dress this Christmas

Styling a little black dress for Christmas can be both festive and chic. Here at Fashion.ie are some ideas to help you create a stunning holiday look this Christmas.

1. Statement Jewellery

Add some sparkle with statement jewellery. Consider a bold statement necklace, chandelier earrings, or a stack of bangles. Choose pieces that complement the festive spirit of Christmas.

2. Festive Accessories

Incorporate festive accessories like a red clutch, metallic heels, or a sequined belt. These small touches can make a big impact and add a touch of holiday flair to your outfit.

3. Velvet Touch

Incorporate velvet into your ensemble. A velvet blazer, clutch, or pair of heels can add a luxurious and holiday-appropriate texture to your little black dress.

4. Festive Colours

While your dress is black, you can still incorporate festive colors into your look. Consider adding pops of red, green, gold, or silver through accessories or a stylish shawl.

5. Lace or Sequin Details

Choose a little black dress with lace or sequin detailing. These embellishments can instantly elevate the dress and give it a more festive vibe.

6. Tights or Stockings

Depending on the weather, you can pair your little black dress with festive tights or stockings. Choose patterns like polka dots or opt for metallic or glittery options.

7. Faux Fur Stole or Jacket

Stay warm and stylish with a faux fur stole or jacket. This adds a touch of glamour to your outfit and keeps you warm during the holiday season.

8. Bold Lipstick

Make a statement with a bold lipstick colour. Reds, berries, or deep plum shades can complement your little black dress and add a festive touch to your overall look.

9. Holiday Hairstyle

Consider styling your hair in loose waves, an updo, or a sleek ponytail with some festive hair accessories like jewelled clips or a velvet hairband.

10. Nail Art

Finish off your look with festive nail art. Opt for classic red, gold, or green hues, or experiment with holiday-themed nail designs.

Remember to strike a balance between festive elements and your personal style. Whether you prefer a classic, elegant look or something more playful, these tips can help you customize your little black dress for a stylish and festive Christmas celebration.

How to Choose Those Perfect Shoes for Your LBD

Choosing the perfect shoes to wear with a little black dress during winter depends on the specific style of the dress and the formality of the occasion. Here are some suggestions:

1. Ankle Boots

Ankle boots are versatile and can work well with a little black dress. Choose a pair in leather or suede for a sophisticated look. Heeled or flat ankle boots can both be suitable, depending on the dress’s style and the formality of the event.

2. Knee-High Boots

For a sleek and stylish winter look, consider knee-high boots. These can provide extra warmth and pair well with a variety of dress styles, from casual to more formal.

3. Heeled Booties

If you want to add a touch of elegance, heeled booties can be a great choice. Opt for a pair in a neutral colour like black, grey, or tan to complement the black dress.

4. Pointed-toe Pumps

Classic pointed-toe pumps are a timeless choice that can add a touch of sophistication to your outfit. Choose a pair in a dark colour that complements the winter season.

5. Velvet Shoes

Velvet is a luxurious fabric that works well in winter. Consider velvet pumps or ballet flats in deep, rich colours like burgundy, navy, or emerald green to add a touch of glamour to your look.

6. Closed-toe Heels

Closed-toe heels provide more coverage and warmth during the winter months. They are a classic choice for a dressier occasion.

7. Loafers

If the dress code allows for a more casual look, you can pair your little black dress with stylish loafers. Choose a pair in a dark colour or with subtle embellishments for a chic touch.

8. Statement Shoes

If your little black dress is relatively simple, you can opt for statement shoes to add a pop of colour or texture. Consider shoes with embellishments, bold patterns, or unique detailing.

And Finally

Remember to consider the formality of the event, your personal style, and the specific design of the little black dress when choosing the perfect shoes for winter.

Additionally, you may want to coordinate your accessories, such as a stylish coat, scarf, or gloves, to complete your winter look.