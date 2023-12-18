Trending Ladies Hairstyles for Christmas Day 2023

Choosing the best ladies’ hairstyles for Christmas day often depends on personal style, hair type, and the formality of the event.

Here at Fashion.ie we have chosen some festive and stylish Christmas hairstyles that are trending this festive season.

1. Curls and Waves

Soft, loose curls or waves can create a romantic and festive look. You can achieve this with a curling wand or rollers.

2. Classic Updo

An elegant updo, such as a low bun, chignon, or a classic French twist, adds sophistication to your overall appearance.

3. Braided Hairstyles

Braids can be versatile and beautiful. Consider a crown braid, fishtail braid, or a braided updo for a chic and stylish look.

4. Half-Up, Half-Down

This style offers the best of both worlds. You can leave some of your hair down while incorporating a beautiful twist or braid for a touch of elegance.

5. Ponytail with a Twist

Elevate a simple ponytail by adding a twist or braid. This style is both chic and easy to achieve.

6. Vintage Glamour

Consider vintage-inspired hairstyles like finger waves or victory rolls for a timeless and glamorous look.

7. Messy Bun

A tousled, slightly messy bun can be effortlessly stylish and is perfect for a relaxed yet chic Christmas celebration.

8. Accessorised Styles

Add some festive accessories like sparkly hairpins, headbands, or a decorative hair comb to enhance your chosen hairstyle.

9. Sleek and Straight

For a modern and polished look, go for sleek, straight hair. You can use a straightening iron and finish with a shine serum for a glossy finish.

10. Holiday Hair Colours

If you’re feeling adventurous, consider adding some temporary highlights or experimenting with festive hair colours to complement the holiday spirit.

Remember to consider the formality of the event, your outfit, and personal preferences when choosing the best Christmas hairstyle.

Additionally, it’s a good idea to practice your chosen style beforehand to ensure you achieve the desired look on the day of the celebration.

Dress Featured in Image: Red High Neck Belted Tunic Dress from New Look

How to Keep Your Hair Clean After You Leave Salon

Maintaining clean and healthy hair after leaving the salon involves a combination of proper care, hygiene practices, and the use of suitable products. Here are some tips to help you keep your hair clean and fresh:

1. Follow Your Stylist’s Advice

Listen to your stylist’s recommendations regarding the specific care routine for your hair type and the treatment you received. They may suggest certain products or provide specific instructions.

2. Use the Right Products

Choose shampoos and conditioners that are suitable for your hair type and any treatments you’ve had. For example, if you’ve had colour treatment, use colour-safe products to maintain the vibrancy of your hair.

3. Avoid Over Washing

Washing your hair every day can strip it of natural oils, leading to dryness and potential damage. Follow a washing schedule that aligns with your hair type and lifestyle.

4. Proper Washing Technique

When washing your hair, focus on massaging your scalp to remove excess oil and product build-up. Use a gentle, sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner. Rinse thoroughly to ensure no product residue remains.

5. Cool Water Rinse

Rinse your hair with cool or lukewarm water, as hot water can strip away natural oils and lead to dryness. A cool water rinse can help seal the hair cuticles, promoting shine and smoothness.

6. Protect Your Hair at Night

Use a silk or satin pillowcase to reduce friction and prevent hair breakage. Consider tying your hair in a loose bun or using a silk scarf or bonnet to protect your hairstyle while sleeping.

7. Limit Heat Styling

Excessive use of heat styling tools can damage your hair. If possible, allow your hair to air-dry occasionally, and use heat protectant sprays when styling with hot tools.

8. Regular Trims

Schedule regular trims to remove split ends and maintain the health of your hair. This can also help your hairstyle last longer.

9. Protect Your Hair from the Elements

Shield your hair from harsh environmental factors such as sun, wind, and pollution. Consider wearing a hat or using products with UV protection when exposed to the sun for extended periods.

10. Maintain a Healthy Diet

Proper nutrition contributes to the overall health of your hair. Ensure you are getting essential vitamins and minerals through a balanced diet, including foods rich in proteins, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids.

And Finally

By following these tips and maintaining a consistent hair care routine, you can help keep your hair clean and in optimal condition between salon visits.