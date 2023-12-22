How to Apply Your Blusher Like A Professional

Applying blush can enhance your natural features and add a healthy, radiant glow to your complexion.

Here at Fashion.ie we will take you through our step-by-step guide on how to apply blush the right way.

What Makes a Good Choice of Blusher

A good blusher, or blush, enhances your complexion by adding a healthy and natural-looking flush to your cheeks. Here are some factors to consider when determining what makes a good blush.

1. Get the Colour Right

Choose a shade that complements your skin tone. For fair skin, lighter pinks and peaches work well, while deeper skin tones may benefit from richer berries and plums.

Consider your undertones. Warm undertones pair well with peachy or coral blushes, while cool undertones work well with pinks and berries.

2. Formula

Powder blushes are the most common and work well for all skin types. They are easy to apply and blend, providing a natural finish.

Cream and liquid blushes can offer a dewy and more luminous finish. They are great for dry or mature skin but may require more blending.

Gel blushes are lightweight and can give a sheer, natural tint. They are often long-lasting.

3. Pigmentation

Look for a blush with buildable pigmentation. This allows you to control the intensity of the colour and prevents overapplication.

4. It’s in the Blend

A good blush should be easy to blend into the skin for a seamless and natural look. Blending is crucial to avoid harsh lines and uneven application.

5. Longevity

Consider the staying power of the blush. A good blush should last throughout the day without fading or becoming patchy.

6. Finish

Choose a finish that suits your preference. Matte blushes provide a natural look, while shimmery or satin finishes add a subtle glow. You can also layer a matte blush with a highlighter for added radiance.

7. Skin Type

Consider your skin type when choosing a blush. Powder blushes are generally suitable for all skin types, while cream and liquid blushes may work better for those with dry skin.

8. Allergen-Free

If you have sensitive skin, consider choosing a blush that is hypoallergenic and free of irritants.

9. Packaging

Opt for packaging that is convenient and practical for application. Some blushes come in compacts with mirrors and applicators, making them suitable for on-the-go touch-ups.

Remember that personal preferences play a significant role in choosing the right blush. Experimenting with different shades and formulations can help you find the perfect blush for your individual needs and style.

How to Apply Blush Like A Professional

Now you know what to look for in your blusher, let’s look how to apply your blusher like a true professional

1. Choose the Right Blush

Select a blush colour that complements your skin tone. Peach and pink tones are generally versatile and suit a range of complexions.

2. Gather Your Tools

You’ll need a blush brush. A medium-sized, fluffy brush works well for most people. Make sure it’s clean.

3. Prep Your Skin

Apply your foundation and any other face makeup before blush.

4. Locate Your Cheekbones

Smile to identify the “apples” of your cheeks – the rounded, fleshy parts that pop up when you smile.

5. Apply Blush

Dip your brush into the blush, tapping off any excess.

Smile and apply the blush in a circular motion on the apples of your cheeks.

Blend the colour slightly upward and outward towards your temples.

6. Consider Face Shape

If you have a round face, focus on the apples of your cheeks and blend slightly outward.

For a longer face, apply blush a bit higher on the cheeks horizontally.

7. Build Gradually

It’s easier to add more blush than to remove excess. Start with a small amount and build up if needed.

8. Blend Well

Blending is key for a natural look. Use a clean makeup sponge or brush to blend the edges of the blush for a seamless finish.

9. Adjust Intensity

If the blush looks too intense, you can tone it down by applying a bit of translucent powder over it.

10. Check in Natural Light

Always check your makeup in natural light to ensure it looks good in different settings.

Additional Tips

Cream and liquid blushes can provide a more natural, dewy finish.

If you’re using powder blush, make sure it’s well-powdered before applying to avoid streaks.

And Finally

Remember, makeup application is a personal preference, so feel free to adapt these steps to your liking.

Experimenting with different techniques and shades will help you find the perfect blush application for your face.