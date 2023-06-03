Choose The Right Antioxidants For Your Skin

Outside of SPF, there are few skincare ingredients loved by everyone like antioxidants. When it comes to incorporating them into your skincare routine, it can seem a bit tricky.

There are many to choose from and how do you know what will work with your skin? Keep reading to find out our tips how to choose the right antioxidants for your skin type.

How Do Antioxidants Work?

A lot of people may wonder why antioxidants are so important to your skin. To know the answer, you need to know how they work in the first place.

Simply put, they are important because they are the hardest working skincare ingredient out there.

Their sole purpose is to protect your skin from free radicals. They do this by giving up some of their electrons, acting as an ‘off switch’ for free radicals.

Everyday your skin is attacked by environmental factors. These could be pollution in the air or blue lights from your tech. This can cause oxidative stress which leads to damage.

All of this can lead to wrinkles, loss of elastin and increased pigmentation. While any antioxidant will protect your skin, some work better with certain skin tones.

Vitamin C

Ascorbic Acid, or vitamin C, is popular due to its protective powers and ability to be tolerated by a lot of skin tones. It is known to fix the most common of skin concerns, which are hyperpigmentation, fine lines, rough texture, wrinkles and acne.

This particular vitamin works best with vitamin E or ferulic acid, which is found in cell walls of plants like oats, brown rice or apples.

And while SPF can protect against sun rays, it doesn’t work against free radicals. So, pairing an antioxidant like vitamin C with your SPF will ensure your skin is fully protected.

Vitamin E

If you suffer from dry skin, vitamin E is the antioxidant for you. It has many moisturising and anti-inflammatory properties.

And thanks to its healing properties, it is perfect for those of you with sensitive skin. As mentioned, it pairs well with vitamin C.

Niacinamide

One of two major forms of vitamin B3, niacinamide is often used to fight acne, rosacea, hyperpigmentation and wrinkles.

It also helps to reinforce your skin’s protective barrier and improves long-tern skin health. This makes it perfect for those of you with acne or blemish prone skin.

Retinol

Retinol seems to be a fan favourite for a lot of people due to intensive research into its skin benefits.

It helps with cell turnover, stimulates collagen, accelerates skin renewal and repairs skin damage. While it is a favourite of many, it can be harsh for sensitive skin so it’s best to start small. It’s can also make your skin more prone to sun damage so be sure to use your SPF.

Polyphenols

While this many be one you have not heard of, polyphenols are one of nature’s most potent antioxidants. They are a diverse compound found in plants and fruits.

These antioxidant powerhouses can be found in green or black tea and are great at repairing your skin. They also have skin-calming properties, making them ideal for sensitive skin types.

Hyaluronic Acid

When you think of hyaluronic acid, you may think of its moisturising properties. It can hold 1000 times it weight in water and draw water to your skin.

However, it can also be a powerful antioxidant which keeps skin at peak health. It can stimulate skin healing and fight against the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles.