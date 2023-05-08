How To Apply Your SPF The Easy Way

f you keep up with all the skincare rules and new trends, you will undoubtedly know about the importance of wearing your SPF every day.

However, what if we told you, that you may be wearing your sunscreen in the wrong way?

Proper application of your sunscreen will give your skin the best chance of fighting against the sun’s harmful rays.

Keep reading here at Fashion.ie to find out why you should be using your sunscreen daily and how to apply it effectively.

SPF Explained

Sun Protection Factor or SPF is a measure of how much solar energy or UV radiation is required to produce sunburn on protected skin.

For example, in the presence of sunscreen relative to the amount of solar energy required to produce sunburn on unprotected skin

Why Is SPF Important?

Daily use of SPF sunscreen may help to reduce your risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma (SCC).

According to skin care experts, It can also help lower your melanoma risk by 50%. It helps to prevent premature skin from ageing that is caused by the sun.

This includes reducing wrinkles to your face and sagging to the skin. As the world heats up die to global warming, experts believe that sun protection cream should be included as part of our daily beauty regime.

Benefits Of Sunscreen

You love your skin, right? And wearing your SPF daily has many benefits, some of which may surprise you.

Evens Skin Tone

Protects Against Sunburn

Helps Against Hyperpigmentation

Slows And Prevents Ageing

Lowers Risk Of Skin Cancer

Prevents Inflammation

Another reason why sunscreen has so many benefits is that the sun can harm our skin in many different ways.

SPF is the only proven way to protect your skin against the sun’s harmful rays. It should have a prominent place in your skincare routine and be applied daily, after your moisturiser.

How To Apply It Effectively

The two-finger method is an effective way of measuring how much sunscreen you need daily. Simply, squeeze some in two separate lines on your pointer and middle finger.

For max coverage, use SPF 30 or higher and do not forget to reapply throughout the day. This is particularly important if you are spending a lot of time outdoors.

As the sun interacts with your skin’s oils and fluids, it breaks down your sunscreen, which is why you need to reapply more.

When Is It Time To Apply

Ultraviolet rays are always at work, no matter the season or time of day. This means that wearing sunscreen every day is essential to help protect your skin.

Unless you live in a basement with no window, it is vital you wear your sunscreen as sunlight can still come in through your blinds and windows.

Easy Ways to Remove Your SPF

To help remove your SPF more effectively along with other surface level impurities to the face, double cleansing your skin is recommended.

All good sunscreens of today are typically oil-based. This is why it is important to use a high-quality cleansing oil for your first cleanse.

If you are unsure what is the right level of SPF for your skin, always consult a specialist. They can advise the factor based on your skin type.

How To Apply Your SPF The Easy Way