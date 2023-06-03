Colours To Brighten Your Summer Fashion Look

Here at Fashion.ie we take a look at the latest fashion colours that will be trending this Summer 2023. Most of the time, our winter wardrobes are full of dark colours.

Think navy, black, brown, you get the picture. And while these colours are safe and reliable, they can get boring quickly.

So, why not add some cheer to your summer 2023 wardrobe look with some colour? Colour can have a big impact on your mood, and we could all use a mood booster this season.

If you want to the best colours to brighten your summer 2023 wardrobe, keep on reading here at Fashion.ie to get the full story.

Why Not Paint The Town Red?

Both bold and apologetic, you cannot go wrong with a little red dress. Wearing a red dress can fill you with confidence, which is something you should have this new year.

And you don’t have to go wild with the design of your dress. Keep it simple with a sleeveless number that stops just above your knee.

Not only can you jazz it up with your accessories, but a simple dress will also pair well with the rest of your wardrobe.

Try A Layered Approach

If you want to know the easiest way to brighten up your outfit, just add a colourful layer. A lightweight orange jumper will become your favourite, thanks to its easy-to-wear colour.

Orange is one of the few colours that look great on every skin tone. And don’t be afraid to get creative with your layering. On cold days, slip on a jumper over your work dress.

Bring The Outdoors Inside

Lush greens and calming blues are incredible at boosting your mood. So, why not use colours to get that sunny feeling all year round?

A simple t-shirt in green can call to mind shimmering forest in summertime. Similarly, blue can make you feel you are strolling through the town on the first warm day of the year.

Remember, colours not only look good, but can have a big impact on how you feel.

Soak Up Some Sun Rays

We all know that we don’t get nearly enough sunshine in this country as we should. So, that means we need to bring it into our clothing.

It’s hard not to feel cheerful when you are rocking a cute dress or top in yellow. If you don’t want to wear colourful clothing, you can always stick with your accessories. It’s low effort that has a big impact.

Colour Breakdown

When it comes to most fashion colours, they are available in an array of choices. We are going to take break down these down shade by shade to help you get the best to suit your complexion and style.

Beautiful Red

Red is an exciting colour and comes in such a wonderful choice of shades. From bright to deep hues, can be worn with the loving springtime top, or worn deep for a more polished finish. Here are the most popular choices of red fashion available today.

Coral red 2. Pinky Maroon red Burgundy red Auburn Magenta red Red Fuchsia

Go Orange

Some colours represents spring better than orange. This light and breezy shade is magnificent went springtime lands.

One of the benefits about orange is it starts from bright and exciting shades. It can also be dulled down for more formal dress. Here are some of the most popular choices of orange springtime fashion.

Papaya whip Peach Light orange Apricot Melon Atomic tangerine Xanthous Carrot orange.

Try Blue

The sky is the limit when it comes to shades of blue. This wonderful colour comes in a great mix or bright and deep shades.

It’s a shade that represents spring fashion so well given it can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Here at the top 8 colours of blue to watch out for this summer.

Bluey green Violet blue Cornflower blue Midnight blue Military cadet blue Aquamarine Traditional navy blue

Springtime Yellow

Any shade of yellow come spring is fabulous and can lighten up any great fashion assemble. The number of available shades is really the only problem you will have when it comes to styling. Here are some 8 of the top shades of yellow to watch out for come summer 2023.

Xanthia Mellow yellow Lemon Maxi yellow Yellow mellow The royal yellow Golden yellow Cyber Yellow

And Finally

Spring is a great time to experiment with various fashion colours and looks. It allows for colour blocking opportunities as well as mixing shades to suit your surroundings.

Also ensure to colour coordinate your choice your look accordingly. Try out new fashion accessories to that blend with the rest of your fashion ensemble. The key is always have fun with your fashion look when the sun shines.

