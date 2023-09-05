How To Blow Dry Your Hair For The Perfect Finish

Blow drying your hair properly is essential for achieving a polished and stylish look while minimizing damage.

Whether you’re preparing for a special occasion or just want to tame your locks for a casual day out, following the right techniques can make a significant difference.

Here at Fashion.ie is our step-by-step guide to help you blow dry your hair effectively and safely.

Preparation is Everything

Start with Clean Hair: Begin by washing your hair with a suitable shampoo and conditioner that match your hair type. Clean hair ensures better styling and prevents product build-up. Towel Dry Gently: After washing, gently pat your hair with a microfiber towel to remove excess water. Avoid rubbing vigorously, as wet hair is more prone to damage. Apply Heat Protectant: Apply a heat protectant spray or serum to shield your hair from the potential damage caused by heat styling tools.

Tools and Products

Choose the Right Dryer: Use a quality hair dryer with adjustable heat and speed settings. Ionic or tourmaline dryers can help reduce frizz and promote shine. Use a Round Brush: Select a round brush with bristles that suit your hair texture and length. A larger brush provides volume, while a smaller one helps in achieving a sleeker look. Section Your Hair: Divide your hair into manageable sections using clips. This ensures even drying and styling.

Blow Drying Technique

Start with the Roots: Begin drying at the roots to lift the hair off the scalp and create volume. Hold the hair dryer at a 90-degree angle and direct the airflow towards the roots. Use the Right Attachment: Attach a concentrator nozzle to your dryer for more focused airflow. This helps in controlling frizz and directing the heat where it’s needed Work Through Sections: Unclip one section at a time and work from the back to the front. Place the round brush underneath the section of hair and follow it with the dryer, keeping the airflow downward along the hair shaft. Roll the brush inwards or outwards for your desired style. Maintain Distance and Motion: Keep the dryer at a safe distance from your hair (about 6 inches) to prevent excessive heat exposure. Use continuous, fluid motions to avoid concentrating heat in one spot, which can lead to damage. Cool Shot: Once a section is almost dry, switch to the cool shot setting to lock in the style and minimize frizz. A blast of cool air seals the hair cuticles. Curl or Straighten: If you want to add curls or straighten your hair, you can continue using the round brush and dryer. For curls, wrap sections of hair around the brush and gently pull downwards while applying heat. For straightening, use the brush to guide the hair while directing the airflow downward.

Finishing Touches

Apply Serum or Oil: After blow drying, apply a small amount of hair serum or oil to the ends to add shine and control flyaway. Avoid Over-Drying: Don’t over-dry your hair, as excessive heat can lead to damage and frizz. Stop when your hair is about 80-90% dry, as it will continue to dry naturally. Set Your Style: If needed, apply a light hold hairspray to keep your style in place without making it look stiff.

Maintenance

Limit Heat Exposure: Try to reduce how often you blow dry your hair to minimize heat damage. Embrace air-drying or other heatless styling methods whenever possible. Regular Trims: Schedule regular trims to keep your hair healthy and prevent split ends, making it easier to style. Deep Conditioning: Treat your hair to deep conditioning treatments to maintain its health and vitality.

And Finally

By following these steps and techniques, you can blow dry your hair properly, achieving a salon-worthy look while keeping your hair’s health a top priority.

Remember, practice makes perfect, so don’t be discouraged if it takes a few tries to master the art of blow drying.