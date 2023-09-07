6 Easy Ways to Style Platform Shoes This Autumn

Autumn is a season of change, and that includes your fashion choices. As the leaves turn golden and the temperatures drop, it’s time to update your wardrobe with cosy and stylish outfits.

Platforms Can Elevate Your Fashion Look

One trendy accessory that can elevate your autumn look is platform shoes. These statement-making footwear options not only add height but also give your outfit an edgy and unique touch.

IHere at Fashion.ie, we’ll explore how to style platform shoes for autumn, taking into account various occasions and personal preferences.

1. The Basics of Platform Shoes

Before we dive into styling tips, let’s understand what platform shoes are. Platform shoes are characterized by their thick, elevated soles that provide extra height without the discomfort of high heels.

They come in various styles, from sneakers to boots, and materials such as leather, suede, and even vegan options. The key to styling platform shoes is balancing their boldness with the rest of your outfit.

2. Casual Chic for Everyday Wear

For everyday autumn wear, a casual chic look with platform sneakers can be a game-changer. Here’s how to pull it off:

Start with a pair of high-waisted jeans in a classic autumn hue like deep brown or olive green. Roll up the cuffs to showcase your platform sneakers.

Pair your jeans with a cosy oversized sweater or a chunky knit cardigan. Earthy tones like mustard, rust, or forest green work well for the season.

Accessorise with a wide-brimmed hat and a crossbody bag in a complementary colour.

Finish the look with some statement sunglasses for a touch of glamour.

3. Office-Ready Platform Loafers

Platform loafers can add a touch of sophistication to your office attire while keeping you comfortable. Here’s how to incorporate them into your autumn workwear.

Choose a tailored pair of trousers in a neutral colour like charcoal grey or navy blue.

Pair the trousers with a crisp white blouse or a lightweight turtleneck sweater.

Add a statement belt to cinch your waist and define your silhouette.

Slip into your platform loafers, preferably in a coordinating shade, for an elegant yet modern touch.

Complete the look with minimalistic jewellery and a structured tote bag.

4. Dress Up with Platform Ankle Boots

Platform ankle boots are a versatile choice for autumn that can be dressed up or down. Here’s how to style them for a variety of occasions.

For a night out, opt for a sleek black pair of platform ankle boots.

Choose a midi or maxi dress in a rich, autumnal print like floral or plaid.

Layer with a leather or denim jacket for added warmth and style.

Accessorize with bold statement earrings and a clutch purse.

Consider adding opaque tights for extra warmth and to create a seamless look between your boots and dress.

5. Edgy Street Style with Platform Combat Boots

If you’re looking to make a bold statement this autumn, platform combat boots are the way to go. Here’s how to embrace the edgy street style.

Start with distressed skinny jeans or faux leather leggings.

Choose an oversized band t-shirt or a graphic sweatshirt for a rock-inspired vibe.

Layer with a faux fur or shearling-lined jacket for extra warmth and attitude.

Don’t forget your favourite beanie or a slouchy knit hat to complete the look.

Experiment with accessories like choker necklaces and studded belts for that rebellious touch.

6. Sophisticated Platform Pumps for Special Occasions

For more formal autumn occasions like weddings or parties, platform pumps can provide both style and comfort. Here’s how to make them the centrepiece of your outfit

Select a midi or maxi dress in a luxurious fabric like velvet, silk, or satin.

Opt for deep, jewel-toned colours such as burgundy, emerald, or navy to exude elegance.

Accessorise with delicate jewellery, a clutch bag, and a statement coat or shawl to keep warm.

Ensure your makeup and hair are on point to complete the sophisticated look.

Conclusion

And Finally

Platform shoes are a versatile and stylish addition to your autumn wardrobe. Whether you prefer a casual chic look with platform sneakers or want to make a bold statement with platform combat boots, there are endless possibilities for styling these statement-making shoes.

Remember to balance the boldness of your platform shoes with the rest of your outfit and choose autumn-appropriate colors and fabrics to stay fashionable and comfortable throughout the season.

Embrace the autumnal spirit, experiment with different styles, and enjoy the fashion journey that this beautiful season offers.