12 Ways To Style Turtleneck Sweaters This Autumn

As we enter autumn, it’s time to embrace cosy and stylish outfits, and turtleneck sweaters are a fantastic staple to incorporate into your wardrobe. These versatile pieces can be dressed up or down, making them perfect for various occasions.

What is A Turtleneck Sweater

A turtleneck sweater, often simply referred to as a “turtleneck,” is a type of sweater that features a high, close-fitting collar that covers the neck and folds over.

The collar is usually made of the same material as the rest of the sweater and can be pulled up to cover the lower part of the face or folded down for a more traditional look.

Turtleneck sweaters come in various styles, including pullovers (no buttons or zippers) and cardigans (with buttons or a zipper down the front).

Different Textures

Turtleneck sweaters are known for their warmth and versatility. They provide extra coverage and protection from the cold due to the high collar that shields the neck from chilly winds.

Turtlenecks can be made from a variety of materials such as wool, cotton, cashmere, and synthetic blends, making them suitable for different seasons and occasions.

On Trends This Autumn Winter 2023

These sweaters have been popular in fashion for many years and are often associated with a classic, sophisticated, and sometimes even a slightly formal or artistic style.

They can be worn on their own or layered under jackets, coats, or blazers for added warmth and style.

Turtlenecks are also often favoured in colder climates or during the fall and winter seasons, as they offer both comfort and a fashionable aesthetic.

How To Style Your Turtleneck This Autumn

Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to style ladies’ turtleneck sweaters during the autumn season.

1. Classic Casual

For a comfortable yet chic look, pair your turtleneck sweater with high-waisted jeans or corduroy pants.

Tuck the front of the sweater into the pants to create a polished silhouette. Finish the outfit with ankle boots or sneakers for a relaxed, daytime look.

2. Layered Elegance

Experiment with layering by wearing your turtleneck sweater under a tailored blazer or a structured coat.

This combination adds sophistication to your outfit while keeping you warm. Add slim-fit trousers and loafers to complete the ensemble.

3. Skirted Sophistication

Combine your turtleneck sweater with a midi skirt. Opt for a pleated or A-line skirt for a feminine touch.

Tuck the sweater in or leave it untucked, depending on the level of casualness you want to achieve. Add knee-high boots to keep your legs cosy and stylish.

4. Edgy Edge

To infuse a bit of edge into your autumn look, pair your turtleneck sweater with a leather or faux leather skirt. Complete the outfit with ankle boots with chunky heels and a statement belt.

5. Dressy Delight

Choose a finely knit turtleneck sweater and tuck it into a luxurious satin or silk maxi skirt. This blend of textures creates an eye-catching ensemble that’s perfect for dressier occasions. Finish with heels and dainty jewellery.

6. Layered Knits

Experiment with textures by layering different knit pieces. Wear a chunky turtleneck sweater over a thin, long-sleeved knit top, letting the collar and cuffs peek out for added dimension. Pair with slim pants and ankle boots for a cosy look.

7. Belted Beauty

For a more defined waistline and added flair, cinch your turtleneck sweater at the waist with a stylish belt.

This works well with skirts, pants, or even layered over dresses. Complete the look with knee-high boots or pumps.

8. Monochromatic Magic

Create an effortlessly chic look by opting for a monochromatic outfit. Choose a turtleneck sweater and bottoms in similar hues to create a seamless, elongated silhouette. Add a contrasting belt or accessories for a touch of visual interest.

9. Weekend Comfort

Pair your turtleneck sweater with leggings or stretchy skinny jeans for a cozy weekend outfit.

Layer with a puffer vest or an oversized cardigan for added warmth and style. Complete the look with sneakers or ankle boots.

10. Accessory Accents

Elevate your turtleneck sweater by accessorizing thoughtfully. Consider adding a statement necklace, oversized earrings, or a silk scarf to draw attention to your face. Don’t forget a stylish handbag to complete your look.

11. Hat Flair

Top off your turtleneck sweater with a trendy hat, such as a beret, fedora, or beanie. Hats not only keep you warm but also add a touch of personal style to your outfit.

12. Casual Layers

Layer your turtleneck sweater under a denim jacket or a cosy cardigan for a relaxed yet put-together look. This is great for running errands or grabbing coffee with friends.

To Takeaway

Remember, the key to styling turtleneck sweaters during autumn is to have fun experimenting with different textures, layers, and accessories.

Whether you’re going for a casual vibe or dressing up for a special occasion, turtleneck sweaters offer endless possibilities for creating stylish and cozy ensembles.