Top 10 Tips How To Apply Matte Liquid Lipstick

Matte liquid lipstick has become a staple in makeup routines, offering long-lasting colour and a trendy finish.

What is Matte Liquid Lipstick

Matte liquid lipstick is a type of cosmetic product used for applying colour to the lips. It combines the characteristics of traditional matte lipstick and liquid lipstick. Here’s a breakdown of the terms:

Matte Lipstick

Matte lipsticks are lip products that provide a flat, non-shiny finish. They lack the glossy or shimmering appearance that you might find in traditional lipsticks.

Matte lipsticks often have a more intense colour payoff and can create a bold and sophisticated look.

Liquid Lipstick

Liquid lipstick, as the name suggests, comes in a liquid form rather than a solid stick. It’s applied using an applicator wand or brush, and it typically dries down to a long-lasting finish.

Liquid lipsticks are known for their high pigmentation, longevity, and ability to provide a smooth and even application.

Matte Liquid Lipstick

Matte liquid lipstick combines these two characteristics. It’s a liquid formula that, when applied to the lips, dries down to a matte finish. This type of lipstick is popular for several reasons:

Matte liquid lipsticks tend to last longer on the lips compared to traditional bullet lipsticks. They often have intense colour payoff, providing a bold and vibrant look.

Once they're dry, matte liquid lipsticks generally have minimal transfer, which means they're less likely to smudge or transfer onto surfaces or other people.

They come in a wide range of shades to suit different preferences and skin tones.

Worth Knowing

However, it’s worth noting that matte liquid lipsticks can sometimes feel drying on the lips due to their long-lasting formula.

To counter this, many brands now offer formulations that are more comfortable and hydrating, though they might sacrifice some of the extreme longevity of the traditional matte liquid lipsticks.

When using matte liquid lipstick, it’s a good idea to exfoliate and moisturize your lips beforehand to ensure a smoother application and prevent excessive dryness.

Great Ways To Apply Your Matte Liquid Lipstick

Whether you’re a makeup enthusiast or just starting to experiment with cosmetics, here are the top 10 ways to apply matte liquid lipstick for a flawless look that lasts all day:

1. Prep Your Lips

Begin by exfoliating your lips to remove any dead skin cells. You can use a gentle lip scrub or a DIY mixture of sugar and honey. After exfoliation, apply a hydrating lip balm to ensure a smooth canvas for your lipstick.

2. Foundation or Concealer Base

To enhance the colour payoff of your matte liquid lipstick, dab a bit of foundation or concealer on your lips.

This step also helps to neutralize the natural colour of your lips, allowing the lipstick to appear truer to its shade.

3. Use a Lip Liner

Lip liners are crucial for creating clean, precise edges and preventing the lipstick from feathering.

Choose a lip liner that matches your lipstick shade, and carefully outline your lips before filling them in. This step also provides a guideline for applying the liquid lipstick.

4. Apply in Thin Layers

Matte liquid lipstick can be intense, so it’s best to start with a thin layer. Use the applicator wand that comes with the lipstick to apply the product along the edges of your lips first, then fill in the centre. This technique ensures even coverage.

5. Avoid Layering Too Much

While building up colour is fine, applying too many layers can lead to a cakey and uncomfortable feel.

Most matte liquid lipsticks are highly pigmented, so two thin layers are generally enough for full coverage and opacity.

6. Press and Blot

After applying the first layer, press your lips together gently and then blot them with a tissue. This helps to remove excess product and sets the first layer, making the second layer adhere better.

7. Precision with a Brush

If you’re aiming for an ultra-precise application, use a lip brush to define the edges of your lips.

This is especially helpful if you have smaller lips or if you’re working with a bold and dark shade.

8. Clean Up Edges

To achieve a professional look, use a small, flat brush dipped in concealer to clean up any mistakes or uneven edges. This step sharpens the lines and gives your lips a polished appearance.

9. Avoid Lip-to-Lip Contact

Once your matte liquid lipstick has dried down, try to avoid pressing your lips together excessively.

Matte formulas can be less forgiving when it comes to touch-ups, and excessive friction might cause the colour to flake off.

10. Lock in the Look

To maximize the longevity of your matte liquid lipstick, consider lightly dusting translucent setting powder over your lips.

This helps to set the product and prevent any transfer. Another option is to use a makeup setting spray to lock in the colour.

And Finally

Remember that practice makes perfect when it comes to applying matte liquid lipstick. Experiment with different techniques and find what works best for you.

Additionally, take care of your lips by staying hydrated and occasionally giving them a break from matte formulas to prevent dryness.

With these top 10 ways to apply matte liquid lipstick, you’ll achieve a stunning and long-lasting pout every time you apply your favorite shade