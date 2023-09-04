Top 10 Tips To Styling Wide Leg Pants This Autumn

As the chilly winds of Autumn and winter are about to descend, it’s time to elevate your fashion game and conquer the cold with wide leg pants.

These versatile bottoms are not only comfortable but can also be incredibly stylish during the frosty season.

Most Popular Designs in 2023

Let’s take a look at some of the most popular styles of ladies wide leg pants trending this Autumn / Winter 2023.

1. Palazzo Pants

Palazzo pants are known for their extremely wide and flowing legs that resemble a skirt. They are often made from lightweight, flowy fabrics and are popular for their comfort and elegant look.

2. Culottes

Culottes are wide leg pants that typically fall somewhere between a skirt and shorts in terms of length.

They are versatile and can be dressed up or down, making them a popular choice for various occasions.

3. Wide-Leg Jeans

Wide-leg jeans have a more relaxed fit from the hips down to the hem, creating a retro-inspired look. They can be found in various denim washes and styles.

4. High-Waisted Wide Leg Pants

These pants have a high-rise waistline that accentuates the waist and creates a flattering silhouette. The wide legs start from the hips and provide a flowy and stylish appearance.

5. Flowy Trousers

Flowy trousers with wide legs have become a staple for both casual and formal outfits. They often feature soft and breathable fabrics that drape elegantly.

6. Patterned Wide Leg Pants

Wide leg pants with eye-catching patterns or prints can add a bold statement to any outfit. These pants can range from subtle patterns to vibrant and intricate designs.

7. Linen Wide Leg Pants

We all know Linen is a popular fabric choice for wide leg pants due to its breathability and relaxed texture. Linen pants are often associated with a laid-back, summer-inspired style.

8. Wrap-style Wide Leg Pants

These pants have a wrap-like design that creates a unique and asymmetrical look. They can be tied at the waist, adding an extra touch of visual interest.

9. Satin or Silk Wide Leg Pants

These luxurious fabrics bring an element of elegance to wide leg pants, making them suitable for more formal occasions.

10. Striped Wide Leg Pants

Pants with vertical stripes elongate the legs and create a flattering effect. They can come in various colours and stripe widths.

How To Style Wide Leg Pants This Autumn / Winter 2023

Whether you’re navigating through snow-covered streets or cosying up indoors, here’s a comprehensive guide on how to rock wide leg pants with flair and finesse.

1. Layer Up

Autumn/ Winter demands layering, and wide leg pants are no exception. Start with a pair of thermal leggings or tights for added warmth.

Then, slip into your wide leg pants, whether they are tailored, pleated, or flowy. On top, opt for chunky knit sweaters, turtlenecks, or stylish cardigans. Layering not only keeps you cosy but also adds depth and texture to your outfit.

2. Tuck and Belt

To avoid the appearance of being swamped in fabric, consider tucking in your top and cinching it with a statement belt.

This creates a defined waistline and adds structure to the outfit. A wide leather belt not only accentuates your shape but also adds a touch of edginess.

3. Long Coats

Wide leg pants pair exceptionally well with long coats. Opt for wool, faux fur, or puffer coats that provide both insulation and style.

The contrast between the voluminous pants and a sleek, long coat creates an elegant and polished look.

4. Footwear Finesse

When it comes to footwear, embrace versatility. Knee-high boots are a go-to option, as they provide warmth and a chic touch.

Ankle boots with a chunky heel or platform can also complement wide leg pants by adding height and balance to the silhouette. Don’t forget warm socks to keep your feet toasty.

5. Accessorize Thoughtfully

Winter is the perfect season to flaunt your accessory game. Add a touch of glamour with statement earrings, a cosy scarf, and leather gloves. A beanie or a beret can also amp up the charm while keeping you snug.

6. Monochromatic Magic

An all-black or monochromatic ensemble exudes sophistication. Pair black wide leg pants with a charcoal grey turtleneck, black ankle boots, and a tailored black coat. This creates a sleek and timeless look that’s perfect for both work and social outings.

7. Prints and Patterns

While winter tends to lean towards darker hues, don’t shy away from incorporating prints and patterns.

A pair of wide leg plaid pants can add a dash of excitement to your winter wardrobe. Pair them with a solid-coloured sweater or coat to maintain balance.

8. Texture Play

Experiment with different textures to add depth to your outfit. Velvet, suede, and corduroy are excellent choices for winter fabrics.

A velvet blouse paired with wide leg corduroy pants and a wool coat creates a luxurious yet warm ensemble.

9. Bundled Accessories

Complete your look with bundled accessories that blend fashion and function. A blanket scarf can double as both a stylish accessory and a cosy wrap when the cold gets intense. Opt for a crossbody bag that keeps your hands free and your belongings secure.

10. Confidence is Key

Regardless of your outfit’s components, the most vital element is confidence. Wear your wide leg pants with pride and exude self-assuredness.

When you feel good in what you’re wearing, it radiates through your demeanour and elevates your entire look.

And Finally

Wide leg pants are a winter wardrobe staple that can be styled in myriad ways. By layering strategically, choosing the right footwear, and accessorising thoughtfully, you can create winter-ready outfits that are both cosy and fashionable.

Remember, the key is to adapt these tips to your personal style, creating looks that make you feel confident and stylish even in the chilliest of temperatures.