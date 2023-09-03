5 Easy Steps To Achieve The Perfect Bubble Bob

The Bubble Bob hairstyle is a playful and stylish look that combines the classic bob with a touch of whimsy.

This hairstyle gained popularity due to its versatility and ability to work well on various hair textures and lengths.

With its defined, rounded sections resembling bubbles, it’s a fun yet sophisticated choice for those looking to revamp their look. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to style the Bubble Bob

1. Preparation

Start with clean, dry hair. Shampoo and condition your hair using products suitable for your hair type.

Apply a heat protectant spray to shield your hair from potential heat damage caused by styling tools.

2. Basic Styling

1. Create a Center Part: Using a tail comb, divide your hair into two equal sections by creating a centre part from your forehead to the nape of your neck.

2. Straighten Your Hair

If your hair isn’t naturally straight, use a flat iron to achieve a sleek and polished look. Take small sections of hair and glide the flat iron from the roots to the tips.

3. Apply Texturizing Spray

To give your hair some grip and volume, apply a texturizing spray or dry shampoo to the roots and gently massage it in.

3. Bubble Bob Styling

Section the Hair: Divide your hair into horizontal sections, starting at the nape of your neck. Use hair clips to keep the sections separated.

Create the Bubbles By Backcombing: Take a section of hair and hold it straight up. Starting a few inches from the roots, use a fine-tooth comb to backcomb the hair towards the scalp. This creates volume and texture.

Secure with Elastic: Once the section is teased, gently smooth the top layer to avoid a messy appearance. Secure the section with a clear elastic band, leaving about 2-3 inches of hair below the band.

Expand the Bubbles: Carefully hold the elastic band and push it upward toward the scalp, creating a "bubble" effect. Adjust the hair around the elastic to create a rounded appearance.

Repeat the Process: Continue this process with the remaining sections of hair. The number of bubbles will depend on your hair's length and thickness. Aim for a balanced and symmetrical look.

Adjust the Bubbles: After creating all the bubbles, take a moment to examine your hairstyle in the mirror. Gently tug on the sides of each bubble to achieve a slightly looser and more relaxed look.

4. Finishing Touches

Set with Hairspray: To ensure your Bubble Bob stays in place all day, mist your hairstyle with a medium-hold hairspray. Hold the hairspray a few inches away from your head for even distribution.

Add Accessories (Optional): Consider adding stylish hairpins, barrettes, or small hair cuffs between the bubbles to enhance the overall look.

Check for Symmetry: Double-check the bubbles for evenness and symmetry. Make any necessary adjustments to create a balanced appearance.

5. Maintenance

Throughout the day, you may need to re-adjust the bubbles slightly, especially if they have flattened out. Carry a few clear elastic bands in your bag for quick fixes.

6. Removal

When you’re ready to remove the Bubble Bob, carefully slide the elastic bands out of your hair. Use a detangling spray or conditioner to help ease out any tangles or knots that may have formed.

And Remember

The Bubble Bob is a creative and captivating hairstyle that can suit various occasions, from casual outings to formal events.

By following these steps, you can master the art of styling this trendy look and showcase your unique sense of style with confidence.