Fashion Hacks To Hide Your Bloated Stomach

We need to talk about bloating.

It is a common problem that does not get talked about enough in the fashion industry. We are constantly being told that we need to have a flat stomach to be our best self.

However, the truth is that everyone has days when they are bloated. It is a common experience that we all go through.

We’ve all had days when are stomach is reaching over the sides of our waistbands or it feels uncomfortable to even move.

And we understand that nothing kills your desire to wear a cute outfit than a bloated tummy. Whether you are going through PMS or just ate something that did not agree with you, we all know that bloating sucks.

You feel frumpy, lack confidence and want to hide your body away from the world. If you want to know the best outfits to hide your bloated tummy, keep on reading here for our expert tips.

Be Confident Even With Your Bloated Tummy

Okay, we know this is easier said than done. But bloating is a normal experience that everyone has gone through. However, we know that it can take a toll on your self-esteem.

Especially when your usually comfortable outfits no longer fit you the right way. Or when you have to lay on the floor to squeeze into your favourite pair of jeans.

That being said, a bloated tummy is something that you have to accept and work with. Much like a work outfit, a cute date night look or having outfits for working out, you need to create go-to outfits for when bloating hits.

These outfits will help boost your confidence and comfort levels when you feel sluggish and not yourself.

Body confidence can be a tough issue to face, whether you are bloated or not. The best way to have confidence in yourself is to be prepared and have outfits that are easy to throw on.

It is all about choosing the right clothes that work with your bloated belly. This way, you are not stuck trying on clothes and feeling defeated when you don’t feel your best.

We are constantly being told that we need to have a flat stomach to be beautiful. But as we’ve said already, bloating is completely normal and something everyone goes through.

What Not To Wear When Feeling Bloated

As we’ve already mentioned, the key to being confident when having a bloated tummy is choosing the right clothes to wear.

This will help you feel your best and give you an easy look that is quick to throw on. You want to go for pieces that don’t hug your waist tightly, do not restrict your stomach or highlight your bulging tummy.

Fitted Piece With No Stretch

It should go without saying that wearing fitted pieces of clothing will make you feel more uncomfortable than you are.

So, try to steer clear of fitted dresses or jeans with lots of seams that will hug your stomach. As well as making you feel uncomfortable, they will also draw attention to your bloated tummy.

Spanx Are A Good Friend

Now we love Spanx and shapewear for hug our curves and highlight our figure. But much like your fitted pieces of clothing, they are not a good idea when you are bloated.

Unless it is an emergency, such as you are bloated on your wedding day. Then, you are free to make your own decisions.

However, on an average day when you are feeling bloated, Spanx will just make you uncomfortable by pressing on your stomach.

Skinny Jeans

We’ve already touched on this with our fitted clothing. But wearing skinny jeans when you are feeling bloated just adds an unnecessary level of discomfort to your day.

However, if you absolutely must wear skinny jeans, make sure that they have a high stretch content.

And that they are high waisted. But there are better trouser options out there for your bloated tummy, so ditch the skinny jeans if you can.

Underwire Bras

Anything that feels tight and restrictive can make your bloated tummy feel awful. And if you are one of those people who bloating does not stop at their stomach, your underwire bra will feel like death. Instead, opt for a soft triangle bra to avoid wires cutting into your bloat.

Faux Leather Clothing

Your leather pair of trousers can be a stylish addition to your wardrobe. However, the fabric itself is not a breathable one and has little to no stretch.

So, it’s best to avoid wearing your leather trousers when you’re bloated. Trust us, they will not be forgiving on your changing stomach size.

And, they also tend to draw attention to your bloated tummy because of the shine and creases that leather creates.

But again, we are going to reiterate that bloating is a normal experience. so, while we give you tips on what to avoid wearing when you have a bloated tummy, you don’t have to take it.

We are not saying that you cannot wear what you want if you are bloated. Just remember to love your body at the end of the day and not feel bad when your tummy bloats.

The Best Dresses To Wear When You Are Bloated

Much like there are loads of clothes to avoid wearing when bloated, there are plenty to wear that will make you feel good.

Shift Dress

The perfect addition to your spring wardrobe, regardless of whether you are bloating or not, we all need a shift dress.

They are the ideal dress for bloating as they do not hug your stomach and are flattering and chic.

To give you the best proportions for your body shape, go for a shift dress that falls just above your knee. Also, it’s best to go for darker colours.

They will hide your bloated tummy by slimming down your figure and not allowing shadows or creasing to become visible.

A-line, Empire Or Tent Dress

These three different shape dresses have room for your bloated stomach and will not put pressure on your tummy.

They are also great for when warm weather hits as they are roomy and do not cling to your body.

However, as they are roomy, many people fear they will consume their body type. If you are one of these people, try adding a pair of heels to your outfit. This will help to elongate your legs and counter the volume of your dress.

Ultimately, when choosing to wear a dress, you want one that will not hug your stomach. So, go for designs that do not have waist seams.

But if they do have some definition at the waist, make sure the seams are elastic. This will make your dress more comfortable.

T-Shirt Dress

This cute little number is the perfect dress option for when you are bloated. You just need to make sure it is not too tight.

Some t-shirt dress designs can cut too close to your stomach and highlight your tummy when you are bloated.

So, opt for a baggier fit that has room at the hips. If it doesn’t feel tight at your hips, then it will not hug your tummy when bloated.

And when the cold weather hits, swap out your t-shirt dress for a knitted one. Ideally, go for a knitted dress that does not hug your hips.

Loose Fitting Shirt Dress

There may be days when you cannot lounge around in your t-shirt dress and need something more formal. Maybe you are heading to work or just need to look more polished.

And this is where your loose-fitting shirt dress comes in handy. Go for a silhouette that does not hug your body or have too many seams. Or try not to use a belt.

Belting your stomach will only draw attention to that part of your body and get uncomfortable. If your dress has a tie, tie it loosely around your waist so it doesn’t feel restrictive.

Mom Jeans

Your mom jeans are ones that are loose through your hips and have a high waistband. This makes them a comfortable choice when it comes to your bloated tummy.

Boyfriend Jeans

Depending on where you bloat, boyfriend jeans are another great option for your tummy. They sit high enough so they don’t feel restrictive and are not fitted through your hips.

However, if you tend to bloat badly around your stomach, these jeans might not be a good option for you. Instead go for baggy styles as they have more room at the hips.

Jeans With Some Stretch

If you absolutely have to wear skinny jeans on days when you feel bloated, make sure that they have a lot of stretch to them.

This will be the only way to feel comfortable throughout the day. Also, go for ones with a high waist.

This will stop your waistband from digging into your stomach or make your bloat bulge over your waistband.

Bloating is a normal experience but we all have days when we just want to feel confident. Hopefully, with our tips, you know of the best outfits to hide your bloated tummy.