How To Style Jeans For Curvy Figures

Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to look at different style jeans that will help compliment curvy figures.

Despite society telling you otherwise, everybody is beautiful. And as far as we are concerned, if a person has confidence in what they are wearing, they can look however they want.

But being curvy comes with its own set of challenges when it comes to finding the perfect pair of jeans.

If you want some tips on how to find jeans that flatter your curvy figure, we’ve got you covered. Keep on reading for the best jean styles to flatter your curvy figure.

There are so many jean styles out there. And some are more flattering than others, depending on your body type. And choosing the best type of jeans comes first when you are curvy.

Straight Leg Jeans

A universally flattering style, this year is all about straight leg jeans. Thanks to the pandemic and everyone being at home, more of us are reaching for relaxed denim and straight legs are where its at.

They look great on everyone and are easy to style. As they have a straight cut from knee to ankle, they are perfect for making you look slimmer.

And since you are not clinging to your skinny jeans, they can balance out your curves and shape if you have a big bottom.

High Rise Jeans

There are many people who have curves and are insecure about them. Maybe you don’t feel good about your stomach or have a muffin top you want to hide away?

If that is the case and you are not yet ready to embrace the body you have, high rise jeans are your friend.

They are perfect for giving you some extra coverage in your stomach area and will smooth out your midsection.

As well as all that, for women with a muffin top, high rise jeans are insanely comfortable, especially when you sit down.

Flare Jeans

If there is one style of jeans that have made a huge comeback in recent years, it is the flare or bell bottoms. And we can see why.

Thanks to the revival of fashion trends from the 70s, flared jeans were bound to make their way back into people’s wardrobes.

And they are easier to style than you might think. In case you do not know what flare jeans are (or cannot guess from the name), they fit slim from your hips to your knee and then flare out towards your ankle.

Due to the addition volume at the bottom of your flares, they are perfect for giving some balance to your curvy figure.

And regardless of your height, anyone can wear flared jeans. Yes, even petite people as they can elongate your legs and make you look taller.

Boot Cut Jeans

As these are similar to your flared jeans, your boot cut jeans are also a flattering choice for curvy bodies.

Your boot cut jeans fit from your hips and thighs and then will widen gradually as they reach your ankle from your knee.

Although the flare might not be as obvious as your bell bottoms, they are there in case you fancy wearing a pair of boots.

Hence the name ‘boot cut’. And just like your flares, they are perfect for those of you who are on the short side and have curves.

Boyfriend Jeans

As we’ve mentioned already, more and more people are reaching for comfier and more relaxed denim jeans. And your boyfriend jeans are no exception.

Due to their comfortable fit, they are a very popular choice amongst fashion lovers and a key part of our 2023 wardrobe.

Your boyfriend jeans are designed in a way that they will fit you at the hips and has a relaxed cut through to your ankle.

If you are carrying any weight in your stomach area and usually find denim jeans uncomfortable, boyfriend jeans can work very well for your figure. As they have a relaxed fit, they are not as restrictive as skinny jeans.

Mom Jeans

You might have heard of mom jeans. They are similar to your boyfriend jeans in the previous tip but they have more space at the hips and thighs.

They are probably the most comfortable jean we have on this list and they are perfect if you have thicker thighs as there is more room.

Should You Wear Skinny Jeans If You Are Curvy?

Many people who have curves stay away from skinny jeans and think they are not for them. And if you have any body insecurities at all, we can understand why you think skinny jeans are not for you.

As far as denim jeans go, they are the main style that will highlight any lump and bump in your body.

And while many curvy people like to show off their figure, there are some who do not and prefer a more balanced look.

So the answer to this question will come down to personal preference. If you want to wear skinny jeans, then go for it.

However, if you don’t, choose a leg shape that will not draw attention to your curvy shape, such as a straight leg.

Or you can go for a flare or boot cut as they will still show off your curves but bring some balance out your look.

How Should Jeans Fit On Your Body?

No matter what type of jeans you choose or what body shape you have, they key will always be to get the right fit.

There are many different types of jeans available nowadays. And different pairs of jeans will look differently, depending on your body type.

After all, we all have unique shapes and curves. In general, your jeans should fit at your waist. You should be able to put at least two fingers into the waistband.

If your stomach is spilling out over your waistband, it is a sign that your jeans are too tight. As well as that, you do not want to see any obvious gaps between your jeans and your waist.

Then, take a look at how your jeans fit at your hips. Can you sit comfortably and move around freely? If the answer is no, you have not found the right jeans for you.

Lastly, think about the length of your jeans. Now, this will depend on the type of jean you wear but you generally do not want to see excess fabric bunching at your shoes. This is usually a sign that your jeans are too long for you.

When Jeans Fit At The Hips But Not The Waist?

This seems to be a universal problem among people with curves. And especially if you have an hourglass figure or are pear shaped. But what exactly is the reason for this?

Well, if your waist is significantly smaller compared to the size of your hips, your jeans will most likely end up being too loose. Even if they do fit at the hips. And the opposite is also true.

If your jeans fit at the waist, they will likely be too big at your hips. Whichever problem you have, many people are tempted to go up a size. Which is why most people will choose a bigger size in the hopes that they will not be too tight at the hips.

But this is not an elegant solution to your problem and will only increase the gap at your waist. However, the truth is this. If the shape of your jeans does not fit your body type, going for a different size will not change that.

What Are Curvy Fit Jean?

You might have noticed that more and more brands are now adding a curvy fit to their jeans. But what does this mean?

Well, these curvy jeans have more room for your thighs and hips and less at the waist. And so, you can get the perfect fit as a result.

Curvy fit jeans are basically designed to solve your problem of ‘gaping’ when it comes to your jeans. So, no more having to go up a size.

What Jeans Will Work For Thick Thighs?

If you have curves and thick thighs, we don’t need to tell you that the best jeans are ones that have ample stretch and do not cling to your body. In other words, anything other than skinny jeans.

Certain style of jeans, like Mom jeans, have more room in the hips and thighs so they are more accommodating for your figure.

And another important measurement to keep in mind is the leg opening. The wider this is, the more room you have in your legs. As a result, you will be more comfortable in your thigh area.

What Jeans Are Best Avoided?

Now, we are of the opinion that you can wear whatever type of jeans you want. however, in general, low rise styles are not flattering on curvy bodies.

They do not have enough room in the stomach area and will make you uncomfortable. This is especially true when you go to sit down.