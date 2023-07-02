Benefits Of Adding Glycerin To Your Hair Routine

There are a wide range of beauty products available nowadays. And if you look at any skincare or hair care product, you will usually find a thing called glycerin.

This wonder ingredient has been dominating the beauty industry for many years. But what exactly is it and why should you care?

Keep on reading here at Fashion.ie to find out why you should be using glycerin in your hair care routine.

What Is Glycerin?

A sugar alcohol, glycerin is derived from several sources including animal products and plants. But it can also be synthetically made.

As it is classified as a humectant, you can use it to give your skin some much-needed moisture. It works by drawing moisture from the environment and creates a barrier to prevent moisture loss.

As a result, those of you who suffer from dry scalps should use it, particularly during the winter months.

Healthy hair starts with your scalp so it’s important to make sure it is properly moisturised in order to stay healthy.

Benefits For Your Hair

As mentioned already, glycerin has the ability to maintain and attract moisture from the environment.

This makes it a great choice for sufferers of dry and itchy scalp. If you have any issues with your scalp, try adding glycerin into your hair care routine.

Boosts Hydration

If you haven’t grasped by now, glycerin works by drawing moisture from the environment. A good result, you should use it to improve your hair’s hydration levels.

Regulates Sebum Production

Glycerin can be used to add moisture into your hair and scalp.It can also help to regulate oil production. So, if you suffer from oily scalp, try using this versatile ingredient.

Antimicrobial Properties

Got an itchy scalp or suffer from dandruff? You should use glycerin as it can help due to its antimicrobial.

Moisturises Dry Hair

Glycerin returns moisture to dry hair and improves your scalp’s health. That being said, it can be used to create a healthy and happy scalp environment. A good result, your hair will look and feel a lot better and be less prone to frizz.

Strengthen Hair

Hydration is a major defence against hair breakage. That said, optimal hydration and moisture levels can strengthen your hair and improve how it appears overall.