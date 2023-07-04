How To Choose The Right Contour Shade

Here at Fashion.ie , we are going to show you the best makeup tips to choosing your contour shade.

Chances are you have probably heard of contouring. Maybe you have even attempted to do it yourself.

However, if you are unfamiliar with this makeup technique, don’t worry. Contouring is widely used to enhance your features but many people need some extra help. Especially when it comes to choosing the right shade.

If you are one of those people, keep on reading here for our top three makeup tips to choosing your contour shade.

Keep Your Shadows In Mind

If you want a refresher course in contouring, you are in luck. When it comes to contouring, it simply means you are darkening areas of your face to add more definition.

The most common areas are your cheeks, jawline, nose and even your chin. No matter your face shape, you can use contouring to enhance your features.

Being aware of the shadows on your face will make contouring easier. If you are having trouble choosing the right shades to use, try to mimic the colour of the shadows you see.

Your foundation is a good place to start. One or two shades darker is about as dark as you want to go. And remember to add a little bit at a time. it’s always easier to add more makeup to your skin than take it off.

Skin Tone Is Not One Sizes Fits All

As well as your shadows on your face, you need to be aware of your skin tone. If you have fair skin, try a taupe or contour shades on the cooler side. For more tan-olive complexions, you tend to go a little golden, as these skin tones have more warmth.

Use The Right Tools To Blend

No matter what makeup you are using, you need the right tools for the job. They can greatly enhance your look and help apply products seamlessly.

Using a fluffy brush will make sure your contour is soft and diffused. If you want a more defined look, use something denser. Not sure where to start with your contour?

Think of all the places the sun naturally hit your face. And be sure to include your forehead and temple. Some people like to apply their contour before foundation and concealer and some people after.