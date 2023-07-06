How To Style Military Jacket Fashion This Summer

Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to look at the best ways to style military jackets this summer.

Currently marching its way back into our wardrobes, the military jacket has seen a resurgence in popularity.

The iconic piece of fashion is no stranger to the catwalk, having been seen in shows from Gucci to Burberry recently.

But how do you style it with your everyday, Summer 2023 wardrobe? Keep reading here to check out easy ways to style your jacket.

Best Style Of Military Jacket

Much like any other style of jacket, there are many variations of military jackets out there. Although double breasted are all the rage, single button jackets are still popular.

If drama is your thing when it comes to fashion, find an embellished military jacket. However, if less is more,

keep it simple with gold buttons on the front and sleeves. Also, don’t be afraid of playing with proportions.

For a boxier military jacket, consider a peacoat with vertical pockets on the front. If you love casual fashion, an oversized military jacket with less tailoring is the way to go.

While classic green is what normally comes to mind when you hear ‘military coat’, consider other colours.

Blue, black and burgundy are becoming more common. But, why not inject some colour with a poppy red shade?

How To Wear Your Military Jacket

If you have or want to buy a military jacket, here are some fashion tips to make the most of your look.

Distressed denim, a simple tee and an oversized military jacket can make a cute and casual look. For your working wardrobe, dress up your tailored military jacket with a matching skirt or suit trousers.

You can add a silk shirt or wide legged trousers to your trench military coat. For a romantic night out, rock a bralette underneath your military coat with skinny jeans.

Next, wear your hair down and slip on some simple gold jewellery to complement the gold buttons on your sleeves.

For a look that’s bang on trend, match your jacket with a mini skirt or a pair of shorts. The result will be a cute and preppy outfit.