Latest Shoe Trends For Summer 2023

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to look at the latest must have ladies shoe trends for Summer 2023.

As we all know, a new fashion season means new trends. And one of the biggest trends of 2023 is dopamine dressing.

This means wearing the clothes that make you feel good. And after surviving multiple lockdowns, this trend is not a surprise.

It’s not just the clothes you wear either. Expect this trend to trickle right down to your feet.

If you are wondering about the biggest spring shoe trends you need to know about, keep on reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out.

Sporty Sandals

Spotted on the runways of Stella McCartney and Chloe, sporty sandals are showing no signs of going anywhere.

And neither is our love for them. after all, who are we to complain about a shoe trend that is both fashionable and functional.

Chunky soles are a key design feature, as well as functional Velcro straps. These sandals combine both comfort and style.

And the best part is that there are no rules to wearing them. you can try wearing a colourful pair with your favourite denim or keep it sleek with neutrals and classic tailoring.

Platform Heels

This season, why not take your shoes to new heights with a pair of platform heels? These stompy heels are proof that we all want to dress up again.

You can thank the return of 90s fashion for platform heels making a comeback. You can create a minimalist look by pairing your heels with a bold print or mini dress. However, if subtly is your thing, you can also wear your platforms with jeans and a cute top.

Ballet Flats

On the other side of the heel spectrum, ballet flats are another shoe trend that has seen a resurgence in popularity.

As you can expect the early noughties to be huge in 2023, it really is no surprising that ballet flats have resurfaced. Both timeless and classic, your flats will go with anything from jeans to skirts to tailored trousers.

Square Toe Shoe

Some people like them, some of us loathe them but square toe shoes are on trend this springtime. In the past 2 years, retro fashion seems to be making a ready return in the field of fashion accessories.

Now welcome back the square toe shoe. If you are not a fan then may we suggest you give them a go? The square toe show is an easy shoe to style once springtime lands.

Sandal designs are a great way to start. They can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

Try pairing off with a nice pattern springtime dress when the sun shows it’s face. They do take some getting used we admit, but once you try, you will love.

Choosing The Right Shoe For Your Foot

There are many factors that come into play when choosing the right shoes for your feet. While fashion styling is important, comfort and safety should always be important considerations. Here at Fashion.ie, we have pointed out a few things to remember when choosing shoes for your feet.

Get The Measurement Right

A shoe that fits correctly is so important when choosing and type of footwear. Have we not learned anything from Cinderella? Feet can both grow and shrink depending on age.

A shoe that fitted you in your twenties may not be as safe and comfortable once you hit your fifties. This is why it’s always important to get your feet measured regularly.

One tip to remember is never get your feet measured until you have been up and about walking for at least 4-6 hours. This is when your foot is at its largest.

Always Measure Your Feet On The Largest Foot

Yes, none of your two feet are the same size. It’s hard to believe but true. When choosing a shoe, always try on the shoe you like on the larger of your two feet.

This means that you will have a correct and comfy fitting shoe. If the smaller of your feet is a little loose, add some packing to the heel or toe.

Choose A Style And Colour You Love

Can women really have enough shoes? Well, we love them and that’s a fact. However, it’s a common trait that most of us wear shoes a few times and then closet hoard them away after use.

Shoes can be an expensive footwear investment. Especially if you are into your designer labels. When choosing a pair of shoe, consider the following

Is the fit right? Are they a casual or formal wear shoe? Do they provide adequate grip under foot? Are they waterproof and go from season to season? Can I pair them with items already in my wardrobe? Will I wear these more than 10 times during your lifetime?

These are very important factors to consider when buying footwear. Not only can this ensure you don’t end up with a closet full of shoes, but can save you money in the long run.

And Finally

Footwear should always be fun. Given the amount of styles and designs out there today, we all have lots to choose from.

We hope our quick and simple tips can act as some type of guide when choosing shoes to get you through season to season.

See shoes as a sound fashion investment. You rely on your feet to get you from A to B. Give them the tender love they deserve.