How To Style Square Toe Heels Spring 2023

All us girls know, shoes are essential to completing our daily look. For some it’s more important than the bag we wear.

With spring fashion now in full flow, the right pair of shoes can make or break the look of any outfit.

Not only can great looking shoes elevate your look, but also boost your confidence and enhance how your figure and legs look.

This spring, square toe heels are yet again an important on trend fashion accessory for any wardrobe. For some of you, this may be a new introduction to this fantastic looking design.

For others it may be an extension of shoes to your footwear arsenal of shoes. Now, we know what you might be thinking.

Many people who first see square toe heels immediately think they look hideous. But don’t knock them until you’ve tried them. we are here to tell you why you need to give square toe heels a chance.

And even if you love them and are just looking for some style inspiration, we’ve got you covered, too.

We don’t need to tell you that 90s fashion is back and bigger than ever. And one of the biggest trends of this iconic decade was square toe heels.

If you have taking a look at your favourite celebs or models rocking the ‘gram or runways, you know square toe heels are this year’s top shoe trend.

But how exactly do you style them and make them look good? Well, keep on reading here at Fashion.ie to find out exactly how to choose and style square toe heels for the spring summer months ahead.

Square Toe Heel Outfit Idea Number One

The beauty of square toe heels is that they are not as hard to pull off as you might think.

What you’ll need for our first outfit idea is square toe heels (obviously), any crop top of your choice, bike shorts that fall just above your knee, a sheer shirt, some gold hoops and a statement bag.

The key to this look is using your square toe heels to add a pop of colour into your outfit. You can then balance out your outfit with some matching bike shorts and crop top.

The sheer shirt will add an interesting texture to your ensemble and your gold hoops and statement bag will make you look put together.

Now, there may be people out there who feel a bit…exposed wearing a sheer shirt. But you’d be surprised at how effective this shirt can be at adding to your outfit.

A pair of gold hoop earrings will make sure you are bang on trend and are always a good jewellery option.

Next, the statement bag. Now, this could be any bag that you want. But try to choose one that is in same colour family as your shirt. This way, everyone’s focus remains on your shoes.

This is because they are the only pop of colour in your entire look. Also, take a look at how many different textures are in your outfit.

Choosing a crop top and bike shorts in the same colour will ensure your outfit has a solid base to work from.

The sheer fabric of your shirt adds some texture and opacity to your outfit. And the bag itself add another texture as well as your shoes.

Square Toe Heel Outfit Idea Number Two

Now, moving onto our next outfit idea, it is just as interesting and dynamic as the first one.

Apart from your square toe heels, other items you will need to pull this outfit off are a black blazer (bonus style points if it’s oversized), a black fitted t-shirt, bike shorts that stop just below your knee and a gold chain belt.

This entire outfit looks stylish thanks to its monochrome factor. Keeping your outfit one colour instantly make you look stylish and sophisticated. If you want to add a pop of colour, much like the last outfit idea, do it with your shoes.

This will ensure they are the star of the show. Not only do they add some colour, but it can be a great way of playing around with texture too.

Using a chain belt will help to accentuate your waist and figure while also adding another style element to your outfit.

Not to mention, chain belts are in style right now, so you are adding another style trend into your outfit.

To really show off your figure, make sure your chain belt is high up and not too low. If you place it too low, it can cut your body in half and not give you your desired flattering shape.

Keeping your t-shirt fitted as well as your bike shorts allows you to play around with proportions. This is where your oversized blazer comes in. It not only looks stylish but keeps your outfit balanced.

Square Toe Heel Outfit Idea Number Three

This outfit idea combines our two favourite pieces of clothing, Bermuda shorts and oversized blazers.

And if you think that shorts are just for summer, think again. When styled right, they can make a cute addition to your spring wardrobe.

For this look, you will need Bermuda jean shorts, a fitted black t-shirt, an oversized blazer, a statement bag and your square toe heels.

If you think that an oversized blazer is too masculine for this look, we are here to prove you wrong. Wearing a masculine piece of clothing like an oversized blazer is easy when you style it right.

You just need to keep your proportions and balance in mind. You’ll notice that the other pieces of clothing for this look are all fitted and there’s a good reason.

By keeping the rest of your outfit fitted and feminine, this allows your blazer to be the one masculine piece and stand out.

And, much like your blazer, styling your square toe heels is easy when you keep proportions and balance in mind. With this outfit, they add some colour and make a statement, along with your bag.

Square Toe Heel Outfit Idea Number Four

You can keep your Bermuda jean shorts for outfit idea number four. Much like with the previous three outfit ideas, we are just trying to build on existing pieces in your wardrobe.

Except when it comes to this outfit, your square toe heels are taking on more of a supporting role. You can swap out your leopard print square toe heels for something in a neutral colour.

when worn with a crop top, your Bermuda shorts will take on a more relaxed vibe that is perfect for your spring wardrobe.

And what’s better is that you can bring this outfit idea with you into the summer. Adding some statement earrings will take your outfit up a notch and a belt adds a visual barrier which balances out your crop top. The belt works by drawing your eye upwards and highlighting how long your legs are.

Square Toe Heel Outfit Idea Number Five

For this outfit idea, you will need your square toe heels, a pair of split black leggings, a crop top, padded shoulder jacket and a micro handbag.

Now, this outfit is not for everyone. But it can be fun to try. Split ankle leggings are a new trend and not everyone is going to love them.

To add some edge to your shoes, make sure your square toe heels have mesh detail. While it can look intimidating, it is sometimes best to go all in with a statement shoe.

Have you ever seen someone try something, but you just know they didn’t commit all the way? It never looks good. Don’t be that person.

When you try something, go all in. As your leggings and crop top are both fitted and show off your figure, your jacket will keep your outfit balanced.

This is due to the padded shoulder pads, which is another trend that has made a comeback in recent years. Speaking on trends, expect to see more of the micro handbag and pairs well with the mesh on your shoes.

Conclusion

We understand that trying new fashion trends can be a bit daunting. However, if you start with the basics and let your square toe heels be the star of your outfit, you will major success in tackling them and bringing them into your spring 2023 wardrobe.

They key to pulling off any outfit you want to wear is to decide your intention. Do you want to look classy? Or maybe you want to add a bit of edge to your look? Perhaps vintage fashion is more your thing?

Once you decide what type of outfit you want to wear, styling your square toe heels becomes a lot easier.

As you can see from our outfit ideas, if you are unsure, start small and keep it basic. Sometimes, the simple outfit looks the best.

Trying something new takes a few tries. So, don’t be discouraged if it doesn’t work out the first time.