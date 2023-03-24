Ways To Style Polka Dot Fashion This Spring

Wearing polka dots is acceptable all year round right?. However, spring and summer are probably the best times to make this classy and chic print design really stand out.

For decades now polka dot fashion continues to be fun and playful. When warmer and brighter days strike, polka dots can be fused with quintessentially spring and summer pieces.

This includes strappy sandals and straw bags. Even though polka dots, are quaint, they are not usually thought of as a sophisticated print.

This does not mean you can’t get inventive with polka dot play. For those of you polka dot lovers out there, we have created simple ways to help you elevate the way you wear this great fashion pattern.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you simple ways to wear polka dot fashion this springtime 2023. One of the many great things about polka dot fashion is that it can be worn for all seasons.

However, when springtime lands polka dot can transform your fashion look in so many ways. Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to look at simply, yet affect ways to dress your polka dot for maximum effect.

Look At Different Sizes And Colours

One of the great things about polka dot fashion is that allows you to get inventive with your look. Mixing large dots with smaller dots in different colours is a great way to start. Here are some inventive ways to get you started.

Mixing Big Dots With Smaller Ones

Opt for a blouse or top with small polka dot design and fuse this with your skirt or trousers that have large print dots. This works in reverse. You will be surprised how striking the contrast of the two can be.

Mixing White Dots Separate With Black Dots Separate

Select your black round neck or shirt design top with white dot print. Now pair this white fitted trousers or skirt. This also works in reverse. Another chic and stylish combination.

The Transparent Look

Opt for a transparent or even a nude top that has black polka dots. Fuse it with your black dot trousers or skirt. This presents a bolder and chic finish.

A Subtle Hint Of Polka Dot Works

One other great way to nail the chic polka dot look this spring is by gently easing into this great look. It can also add lift to muted prints. Simple ways to do this are

Wear your dot top with a pencil skirt and fuse your finish by adding a single colour blazer design.

Opt for a lightly print design on your dress and add a cropped black and white polka dot blazer. Stylish and ohh so chic.

Polka Dot And Jeans Fusion

All depending on the polka dot and jeans look you are trying to pull off is all down to the choice of jeans.

The beauty about polka dots is they can be worn in so many different ways. Here are a few examples how to wear polka dot designs with your jeans.

Polka Dot And Boyfriend Jeans Affect

Given its spring, let the colours flood out. Black and white dots are always going to look more dress me up.

However, switching this to orange and white dots with boyfriend jeans is fab. It’s bright and breezy without losing that touch of class Add nude flats and wow.

Skinny Jeans And Skinny Jeans Combo

Deep blue or light skinnies work great with a navy and white polka top ruffled blouse or shirt. The contrasting colours give that great smart casual effect without too much effort. Add nude or tan suede ankle boots to complete.

Straight Leg Jeans And Polka Dot Sweater

This look is more smart daytime casual. It also presents the wearer with great styling options. Given it is springtime, a fitted black and white cashmere sweater makes for great pairing with black straight leg jeans. It’s more formal yet relaxingly stylish at the same time. Add white heels for that killer finish.

