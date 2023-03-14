How To Style With Confidence This Spring 2023

There is no better time than Spring to start prepping your wardrobe look for the coming months. Fashion during spring is all about picking out styles that suit your look for the sunshine seasons.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you great ways to help you style with confidence this springtime.

You know the feeling you get when you put on a new outfit and feel like you can take on the world? That’s called style confidence.

It’s that feeling on knowing that what you’re wearing looks good and it doesn’t matter if people agree with you or not. It is all-round badass sensibility, a rush of empowerment and a feeling of strength.

However, the truth is that many people do not feel like this. They do not feel this kind of self-confidence nearly as much as they should. And there can be many reasons why this is.

Maybe they’ve never had people tell them they look beautiful before. Or perhaps they’ve been teased mercilessly over their weight or appearance.

Or maybe hey don’t know how to dress to highlight their body the right way. This list can go on and on.

The point we are trying to make is that if you feel your style is lacking, you will never feel confident in what you wear.

And instead of focusing on the positives when it comes to their style, many people choose to have a wardrobe full of ill-fitting clothes that will never flatter their figure.

There is nothing healthy about giving up on your style, which is something that should make you feel could because you don’t know where to start.

In 2023, it’s time to find your style and say goodbye to ill-fitting clothes and unflattering designs. It’s time to use your style to express your best self.

No matter where you are on your style journey, here we have the best tips to help you become more confident with your fashion.

What Exactly Is Style Confidence?

The first step to becoming confident in your style? It’s realising that style confidence is not something that you are born with.

Instead, look at it as a skill that you need to develop through constant practice. It all starts with taking a look at how you dress and identifying ways in which you can become more confident.

Style confidence is all about finding that one style that works for you and allows you to be your best self.

It will encourage you to go out into the world with your head held high and find your inner strength through fashion.

Finding your confidence through your fashion choices will help you communicate who you are to the world.

And while your personal style choices have something to do with this, it also comes down to your relationship with fashion.

How Your Choice Of Fashion Can Impact How You Feel

Some people might think that believing what you wear can impact how you feel is silly or strange.

However, there has been research that supports this. think about the power of a suit. How many people in business choose to wear a suit because it makes them look and feel more professional?

Whenever you put on your favourite outfit, you can fee like you can take on the world. When you choose something that you don’t feel good in, you can begin to doubt yourself.

By taking care in how you dress, you can boost your confidence. This is called enclothed cognition.

It’s this idea that what we wear influences how we feel or act. Our clothes communicate messages to our brain that can boost our mood or not.

Dress For Your Best Self Now

In our society, it is very easy to get caught up in self improvement culture. From making plans to clean out our wardrobes, to New Year’s resolutions, to self-care routines, we are constantly looking for ways to improve ourselves.

And while this is not a bad thing, modern marketing tends to turn these goals into pillars of self worth.

We get caught up in the improvement part and not actually addressing the need to fix root relationships.

How many times have you told yourself that you will take your wardrobe seriously when you lose weight?

Or, when you get a new job, you will have the wardrobe you’ve always dreamed of having? Waiting for a magical shift is not the answer to self improvement and feeling confident with your clothes.

Instead, act now. Wear the clothes you want to wear.

Get Rid Of Clothes That Don’t Make You Feel Good

The first step when it comes to dressing better is having a wardrobe of clothes you want to wear. however, it’s more than just the number of clothes you have or how different labels you own.

If you have clothes in the back of your wardrobe that no longer fit, get rid of them. They should become part of your donation pile because they do not serve you or your style goals. In fact, they further your toxic relationship to how you feel about clothes.

So, they have got to go. Wearing clothes that are too big or small for you will only make feel more conscious about your figure and shape. And if you have tried a new trend and hated it, get rid of it from your wardrobe.

You don’t have to keep it because other people think it looks good. If it doesn’t make you feel good, look good or give your wardrobe a purpose, it’s time to let it go.

Separate How You Feel About Your Body And Your Clothes

There are many people out there who suffer from body dysmorphia. And whether you think you don’t suffer from some body image issue, it is easy to have a skewed vision of how you look.

Many People Are Way Too Harsh On Themselves

For some people, the idea of trying on clothes can make their confidence plummet. They struggle with body image and feel ashamed of their bodies. But it is important to try and separate your ‘improvement’ goals from your style.

If you are constantly dressing from ‘I need to hide this’ perspective, you will always feel lacking when it comes to your own style.

While it is important to heal your relationship with your body, accept your fashion confidence as something that is separate.

You can rock crop tops no matter your size. Everyone looks great in a dress even if they have a bloated tummy.

Identify Your Style And Be Honest About It

Now that you have gotten rid of any clothes that don’t make you confident, it’s time to take a look at what styles make you happy.

Are you a classy person? Perhaps preppy clothing is more your thing? Maybe you like something with a bit of an edge. Or maybe you like to follow trends?

Before you get too deep into your style journey, you should identify what type of styles you already have. If there are some pieces that are not for you or do not instil you with confidence, they can be given away.

This is not to box your in. Rather, it is to start honing in on where you want your style to go. And remember, your style journey is never finished.

It will constantly ebb and flow as you age and depends on your style preferences and lifestyle goals.

Do Not Pretend To Be Someone You Are Not

We might get a lot of flack for this, but it needs to be said. There are a lot of people who think that fashion has rules and you need to wear whatever influencers do to looks stylish.

However, we believe that this is ridiculous. There is no one on this earth who is like you and your style preferences should reflect this.

Whenever people copy trends, they tend to want to embrace what that person has in their lives.

They think that by mimicking their style, they will have their confidence or beauty. But this is not how this works.

Ultimately, you are just pretending to be someone you are not. While it is okay to take some style inspiration from other people, having true confidence in your style comes down to following your own style path. By all means, take inspiration from other people, add your own flavour – but never copy them.

Expand Your Style Horizons

We are here to remind you that just because you have tried something and didn’t feel confident, it’s okay.

This doesn’t mean that this wasn’t the style for you. Instead of trying something once and forgetting about it, try a new trend in at least two or three different ways before deciding if it for you.

And use photos. Take a picture of each new way you wear a trend. This will allow you to look back and see if any elements stand out or don’t work.

Remember style confidence comes with practice and evolving your style is part of that. Some pieces will grow on you and others won’t.

Try new things and add new pieces to your wardrobe. If you find they don’t work, you can always donate them. So long as you are being yourself, all styles of fashion are game.