8 Steps How to Apply Foundation Before Concealer

Applying foundation before concealer is a common makeup technique as it can help create a more even canvas for your concealer to work on. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

How to Choose the Right Concealer for Your Skin Type

Choosing the right concealer is essential for achieving a flawless makeup look. Here are some steps to help you select the right concealer for your needs.

1. Determine Your Skin Type

Consider whether you have oily, dry, or combination skin. Your skin type can affect the type of concealer you should choose.

2. Identify Your Concerns

What are you trying to conceal? Common concerns include dark circles under the eyes, blemishes, redness, or uneven skin tone. Knowing your specific concerns will help you choose the right concealer formula and shade.

3. Choose the Right Formula

Concealers come in various formulas, such as liquid, cream, stick, and powder. Here’s how to pick the right one.

Liquid Concealer: Ideal for under-eye dark circles and general coverage. It’s lightweight and blends easily.

Cream Concealer: Offers full coverage and is suitable for blemishes and redness. It can be a bit thicker, so it’s important to blend it well.

Stick Concealer: Great for spot concealing and touch-ups. It provides good coverage but may feel heavy if applied in large areas.

Powder Concealer: Best for setting your liquid or cream concealer. It can also provide additional coverage.

4. Determine Your Undertone

Matching the undertone of your concealer to your skin tone is crucial. Undertones can be warm (yellow or golden), cool (pink or blue), or neutral. Choose a concealer shade with the same undertone as your skin to achieve a natural look.

5. Test Shades

To find the right shade, swatch a few options on your jawline or the back of your hand. The one that disappears seamlessly into your skin is the best match. If you’re buying online, refer to swatch charts or reviews to help with shade selection.

6. Consider Your Skin Concerns

For dark circles, you may want to go one or two shades lighter than your skin tone to brighten the under-eye area. For blemishes or redness, choose a concealer that matches your skin tone precisely.

7. Think About Coverage

If you need heavy coverage, opt for a concealer labeled as “full coverage.” For lighter coverage, choose a product with a “natural” or “light” coverage label.

8. Don’t Forget About Ingredients

If you have sensitive skin or specific skincare needs, pay attention to the ingredients in the concealer. Look for products that are fragrance-free and non-comedogenic (won’t clog pores).

9. Test It Out

Whenever possible, try the concealer in-store or purchase from a retailer with a good return policy.

This way, you can ensure it works for your needs and matches your skin tone.

Remember that the right concealer can make a significant difference in your makeup routine.

Take your time to find the perfect match, and don’t be afraid to ask for assistance from makeup professionals if needed.

How to Apply Your Foundation Before Concealer

Check out our step by step guide to help you apply your concealer before adding concealer for that flawless finish.

Step 1

Start with Clean Skin Begin by cleansing your face and applying your regular skincare routine, including moisturizer and sunscreen. Allow your skincare products to fully absorb into your skin before moving on to makeup.

Step 2

Choose the Right Foundation Select a foundation that matches your skin tone and type. You can use liquid, cream, or powder foundation, depending on your preference.

Apply the foundation evenly to your face using a makeup brush, sponge, or your fingertips. Blend it outwards from the center of your face to ensure an even application.

Step 3

Blend Well Blend the foundation into your skin, making sure there are no visible lines or harsh edges.

Pay extra attention to areas where you might need more coverage, such as blemishes or redness.

Step 4

Apply Concealer Once your foundation is in place, it’s time to apply concealer. Choose a concealer shade that matches your skin tone for blemish coverage or a shade that’s slightly lighter than your skin tone for under-eye brightening.

Step 5

Targeted Concealer Application Apply the concealer directly to the areas you want to conceal.

Common areas include under-eye circles, blemishes, redness, or any other imperfections. You can use a concealer brush, a makeup sponge, or your fingertip to apply the product.

Step 6

Blend the Concealer Gently blend the concealer into your skin using a tapping or patting motion. Be careful not to rub or drag the skin, especially under the eyes, as the skin in this area is delicate.

Step 7

Set Your Makeup To ensure your makeup stays in place, set it with a translucent setting powder.

Use a fluffy makeup brush to apply a light layer of powder to your face. This will help prevent your foundation and concealer from creasing or moving throughout the day.

Step 8

Finish Your Makeup Complete the rest of your makeup routine, such as applying blush, bronzer, eyeshadow, mascara, and lipstick, as desired.

Things To Remember

It’s important to remember that the key to a flawless makeup application is blending and layering products to achieve the desired coverage and finish.

By applying foundation before concealer, you create a smooth base that allows your concealer to work more effectively at covering imperfections.