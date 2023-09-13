13 Ways How to Style Long Black Coats This Autumn

Styling long black coats during autumn can create a chic and sophisticated look that keeps you warm and stylish as the weather gets cooler.

Before we get into the styling of your long black coat, let’s take a look at the different designs available.

Different Styles of Long Black Coats

Long black coats come in various styles to suit different occasions and personal preferences. Here are some popular styles of long black autumn winter coats for 2023

1. Trench Coat

A classic trench coat is a versatile option that can be dressed up or down. It typically features a belted waist, double-breasted front, and epaulets. Trench coats are suitable for both formal and casual occasions.

2. Pea Coat

Pea coats are characterized by their double-breasted front and wide lapels. They are warm and stylish, making them a great choice for colder weather.

3. Duster Coat

Duster coats are typically long and flowy, often reaching ankle-length. They are lightweight and can add a touch of elegance to any outfit. Dusters are a popular choice for formal events.

4. Puffer Coat

Long black puffer coats are ideal for extreme cold weather. They are insulated with down or synthetic materials to provide warmth and are often quilted for added style.

5. Faux Fur Coat

Faux fur coats are luxurious and cozy. They come in various lengths, including long options, and are a fashionable choice for winter.

6. Wrap Coat

Wrap coats feature a simple, wrap-around design with a belt or tie closure. They offer a timeless and elegant look and can be worn for both formal and casual occasions.

7. Maxi Coat

Maxi coats are long and often floor-length, providing maximum coverage and warmth. They are a statement piece and are typically worn in colder climates.

8. Military Coat

Military-inspired coats often have structured designs with decorative buttons and epaulets. They exude a classic and authoritative style.

9. Cape Coat

Cape coats have a unique design with armholes and a flowing cape-like back. They are fashion-forward and add drama to any outfit.

10. Leather Coat

Long black leather coats can be edgy and stylish. They are often associated with a rocker or biker aesthetic but can also be worn in a more sophisticated way.

11. Shearling Coat

Shearling coats are lined with soft shearling fur, providing warmth and comfort. They can be found in various lengths and styles, including long options.

12. Waterfall Coat

Waterfall coats have an open front with cascading fabric that drapes elegantly. They are a chic choice for a sophisticated look.

13. Duffle Coat

Duffle coats are characterized by their toggle closures and hooded design. They are a classic and casual option for colder weather.

14. Tailored Coat

Tailored coats have a clean and fitted silhouette. They are often single-breasted and suitable for formal occasions.

15. Fishtail Parka

Fishtail parkas are casual, military-inspired coats with a unique fishtail-shaped back. They are practical for cold and wet weather.

When choosing a long black coat, consider the purpose and your personal style preferences.

Each style has its unique characteristics, and you can find options in various materials and price ranges to suit your needs.

How to Style Your Long Black Coat

Here are some fashion tips and outfit ideas to help you rock your long black coat this Autumn.

1. Layer with Knitwear

Pair your black coat with cosy knit sweaters or turtlenecks. Earthy tones like camel, beige, or deep burgundy can complement the black coat beautifully.

2. Add Texture

Incorporate different textures to add interest to your outfit. Think about wearing a black coat with a chunky knit scarf, leather gloves, or a faux fur stole.

3. Denim and Jeans

Pair your coat with dark-wash jeans or black denim for a sleek and casual look. You can tuck in a chunky sweater or opt for a fitted blouse for a more polished appearance.

4. Boots

Ankle boots, knee-high boots, or even over-the-knee boots can be great choices to wear with your long black coat. Experiment with different boot styles and colours to match your outfit.

5. Belt it Up

Add a belt to cinch your coat at the waist. This not only defines your silhouette but also adds a stylish touch to the ensemble.

6. Hats and Accessories

Don’t forget to accessorize. A wide-brimmed hat, a beanie, or a beret can add flair to your look. Consider statement jewellery or a bold handbag to elevate your outfit.

7. Printed Scarves

Wrap a printed or patterned scarf around your neck for a pop of colour and interest. Plaid, houndstooth, or animal prints can work well with black.

8. Layer with Cardigans or Blazers

Layer a cardigan or a blazer under your coat for added warmth and style. Opt for contrasting colours or textures to create a layered effect.

9. Monochromatic Look

For a sleek and modern look, go for a monochromatic outfit. Pair your black coat with black pants and a black sweater. Add a colourful scarf or statement boots to break up the monotony.

10. Dresses and Skirts

Long black coats also pair well with dresses and skirts. Wear a midi or maxi dress with your coat, or try a skirt with tights and ankle boots.

11. Casual Athleisure

Create a casual yet stylish look by pairing your black coat with leggings, sneakers, and a hoodie. This is perfect for a relaxed autumn day.

12. Mix Textures

Experiment with different textures like leather, suede, silk, or chiffon to create a visually appealing contrast.

13. Pop of Colour

Add a pop of autumn colour with accessories like a red scarf, mustard-coloured beanie, or forest green gloves to make your outfit more vibrant.

And Finally

Remember to consider your personal style and comfort when styling your long black coat. These ideas should give you a good starting point, but feel free to mix and match to create a look that’s uniquely you and suitable for the weather in your area.