8 Ways How to Prevent Hair From Shedding

Hair shedding is a natural part of the hair growth cycle, but excessive shedding can be a cause for concern.

Experiencing more hair in your brush or on the shower floor than usual can be distressing.

However, there are various reasons for hair shedding, and in many cases, it can be prevented or minimised with the right care and lifestyle changes.

Here at Fashion.ie, we will explore effective strategies to prevent hair shedding and maintain healthy, luscious locks.

Understanding the Hair Growth Cycle

Before diving into prevention strategies, it’s essential to understand the hair growth cycle. Hair goes through three distinct phases

1. Anagen Phase

This is the growth phase, during which your hair follicles actively produce new hair. The duration of this phase varies from person to person but typically lasts between 2 to 7 years.

2. Catagen Phase

In this transitional phase, hair growth slows down, and the hair follicles start to shrink. This phase lasts for a few weeks.

3. Telogen Phase

This is the resting phase, during which the hair follicles are dormant. Old hairs are shed, and new hairs begin to grow. The telogen phase typically lasts around 3 months.

Natural Hair Shedding

It’s important to note that hair shedding is a natural and necessary part of the hair growth cycle. On average, we lose 50 to 100 hairs per day.

These hairs are usually in the telogen phase, which means they have already completed their growth cycle and are ready to fall out to make room for new hair.Here are simple ways to help stop excessive hair from shedding

1. Maintain a Healthy Diet

Nutrient-rich foods. A balanced diet with plenty of vitamins and minerals is essential for healthy hair. Focus on foods high in protein, biotin, iron, and vitamins A and C.. Stay hydrated: Drink an adequate amount of water to keep your hair and scalp hydrated.

2. Gentle Hair Care

Use a mild shampoo and conditioner suitable for your hair type. Avoid hot water, instead sse lukewarm water when washing your hair, as hot water can strip your hair of its natural oils.

Be gentle and void vigorous scrubbing or rubbing when washing your hair, as this can damage hair follicles.

Use a wide-toothed comb or a brush with soft bristles to detangle your hair, starting from the tips and working your way up to the roots.

3. Avoid Overstyling

Avoid excessive heat. Limit the use of hairdryers, straighteners, and curling irons. When you do use them, apply a heat protectant spray.

Avoid hairstyles that put too much tension on the hair follicles, such as tight ponytails or braids.

Caution is needs when it comes to Chemical treatments. Be cautious with hair treatments like perming, coloring, or relaxing, as they can weaken hair and lead to shedding.

4. Stress Management

High stress levels can contribute to hair shedding. Practice stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises. Ensure you’re getting enough sleep to allow your body to recover and regenerate.

5. Scalp Care

Keep your scalp clean and free of excess oil and dandruff, as these can clog hair follicles and contribute to shedding. Use a gentle, sulfate-free shampoo and consider using a medicated shampoo if you have specific scalp issues.

6. Regular Trims

Getting regular hair trims (every 6-8 weeks) can prevent split ends and breakage, reducing overall hair shedding.

7. Supplements

Consult with a healthcare professional before taking any supplements, but some people find benefit from supplements like biotin, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids to promote hair health.

8. Check for Medical Condition

If you notice excessive hair shedding despite following a healthy hair care routine, consult a dermatologist or healthcare provider to rule out underlying medical conditions such as thyroid disorders or hormonal imbalances.

And Finally

Preventing hair shedding requires a combination of proper hair care, a balanced diet, stress management, and gentle treatment of your locks.

Remember that some level of hair shedding is normal and even healthy, as it allows new hair to grow. By following the tips and techniques outlined in this article, you can minimise excessive hair shedding and enjoy healthy, vibrant hair.

If you have concerns about hair shedding, don’t hesitate to seek professional advice from a dermatologist or healthcare provider.