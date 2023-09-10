10 Ways to Style Knee High Boots This Autumn

As the leaves begin to change colours and the air becomes crisp, it’s time to transition your wardrobe for the fall season.

Among the many stylish essentials, knee-high boots take centre stage. These versatile and timeless footwear pieces can elevate any autumn outfit.

Here at Fashion.ie, we’ll look at inspiration fashion tips on how to style knee-high boots for a chic and cosy autumn look.

Types of Knee High Boots

Knee-high boots come in a variety of styles, materials, and designs to suit different fashion preferences and occasions. Here are some different styles of knee-high boots:

1. Classic Leather Knee-High Boots

These are timeless and versatile boots that are typically made of genuine or synthetic leather. They have a clean and simple design, making them suitable for both casual and dressy outfits.

2. Suede Knee-High Boots

Suede knee-high boots offer a softer and more textured look compared to leather. They are often chosen for a more relaxed or bohemian style.

3. Riding Boots

Inspired by equestrian fashion, riding boots have a sleek and structured design with minimal embellishments. They often feature a low heel and a pull-on or zip-up closure.

4. Over-the-Knee Boots

While technically taller than knee-high boots, over-the-knee boots extend above the knee, sometimes reaching mid-thigh. They can be flat or heeled and are known for their dramatic and sexy appearance.

5. Lace-Up Knee-High Boots

These boots have laces that run up the front or back, allowing for a customizable fit and adding a touch of edginess to your look. They can be found in various materials, from leather to suede.

6. Block Heel Knee-High Boots

Block-heeled knee-high boots provide added comfort and stability while still giving you some height. They are ideal for everyday wear and can be found in various styles.

7. Stiletto Heel Knee-High Boots

If you’re looking for a more glamorous and daring option, stiletto-heeled knee-high boots are a great choice. They are often sleek and fitted to the leg, making them perfect for special occasions.

8. Chunky Heel Knee-High Boots

Chunky-heeled knee-high boots provide a trendy and bold look. They offer more stability than stilettos and can be worn for both casual and dressy occasions.

9. Western-Inspired Knee-High Boots

These boots often feature cowboy or cowgirl details, such as pointed toes, decorative stitching, and sometimes even fringe or tassels. They’re perfect for adding a touch of Western flair to your outfit.

10. Rain Boots

Knee-high rain boots are designed to keep your feet dry in wet weather. They are typically made of rubber or waterproof materials and come in various colours and patterns.

11. Combat Boots

While traditional combat boots are ankle-high, knee-high versions are also available. They often have a lace-up design, a chunky sole, and a rugged, military-inspired appearance.

12. Slouchy Knee-High Boots

Slouchy boots have a relaxed, slouched shaft that gives them a laid-back and effortless look. They are comfortable and versatile for casual wear.

13. Fringed Knee-High Boots

Fringe detailing adds a fun and bohemian vibe to knee-high boots. They can be found on the shaft or along the top of the boot.

14. Embellished Knee-High Boots

These boots feature various embellishments like studs, buckles, straps, or decorative hardware for a more unique and eye-catching appearance.

15. Thigh-High Lace-Up Boots

These boots extend well above the knee and feature a lace-up design. They are often associated with a sultry and daring style.

How To Style Knee High Boots This Autumn

When choosing knee-high boots, consider your personal style, comfort preferences, and the occasion you plan to wear them for.

Knee-high boots can be a versatile addition to your footwear collection, complementing a wide range of outfits. Let’s take a look at 10 easy ways to style your Knee High boots this Autumn.

1. Choose the Right Pair

Before diving into styling tips, it’s crucial to choose the perfect pair of knee-high boots. Consider factors like material, heel height, and color.

Classic leather knee-high boots are always a safe bet, but suede and other materials can also be stunning.

Opt for a heel height that suits your comfort level, from flat to high, and select a color that complements your existing wardrobe, such as neutral tones like black, brown, or gray.

2. Pair with Skinny Jeans

One of the easiest and most flattering ways to style knee-high boots is by pairing them with skinny jeans.

Tuck your jeans into the boots for a sleek and elongated look. This combination works well with both heeled and flat boots, making it a versatile choice for various occasions.

3. Embrace the Sweater Dress

Autumn is synonymous with cozy sweater dresses, and knee-high boots are the perfect companions.

Whether you opt for a chunky knit or a form-fitting sweater dress, pair it with your knee-high boots for a chic and comfortable ensemble. Add a belt to cinch your waist for a more defined silhouette.

4. Layer with Tights and Skirts

For a playful and feminine look, consider pairing your knee-high boots with skirts. You can add Tights or leggings for extra warmth.

This combination allows you to experiment with different skirt lengths and styles, from mini to midi, and a range of fabrics, such as leather or plaid.

5. Create Contrast with a Maxi Dress

Maxi dresses are often associated with summer, but they can seamlessly transition into autumn with the right styling.

Layer your favorite maxi dress with a cozy cardigan or denim jacket and finish the look with knee-high boots. This blend of elegance and comfort will keep you stylish and warm as temperatures drop.

6. Elevate Your Office Attire

Knee-high boots can also make a statement in the workplace. Pair them with tailored trousers or a pencil skirt for a sophisticated office look.

Stick to classic and neutral colors for a professional vibe, and choose boots with a modest heel for all-day comfort.

7. Go Boho with a Bohemian Dress

Embrace your inner bohemian spirit by pairing knee-high boots with a flowing, bohemian-style dress.

The contrast between the structured boots and the free-spirited dress creates a captivating and eclectic look. Accessorize with layered necklaces and oversized sunglasses for added flair.

8. Rock the Monochromatic Trend

Monochromatic outfits are a timeless style statement. Pair your knee-high boots with an outfit in the same color family for a sleek and modern look.

For example, black boots with black skinny jeans and a black blouse create an effortlessly chic ensemble.

9. Layer with a Long Coat

As the weather gets chillier, consider adding a long coat to your knee-high boot ensemble. A tailored trench coat or a cozy wool coat can transform your look into a sophisticated and elegant outfit that’s perfect for a dinner date or a night out.

10. Accessorise with Confidence

Don’t forget to accessorize to complete your knee-high boot look. Add a statement belt, a stylish hat, or a trendy scarf to enhance your outfit. Pay attention to the details, such as jewelry and handbags, to tie everything together.

And Finally

Knee-high boots are a must-have item in your autumn wardrobe. They offer endless styling possibilities, from casual to formal, and are suitable for various occasions.

By choosing the right pair and experimenting with different clothing combinations, you can create a fashion-forward look that’s both comfortable and stylish.

Embrace the autumn season with confidence, knowing that your knee-high boots will be your go-to accessory for a fashionable fall.