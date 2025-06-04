Ways To Stop Your Concealer From Creasing

For most of us, concealer is part of our everyday make up ritual. Choosing the right concealer for our skin type can however prove problematic even for those of us who know a thing about cosmetics.

Wearing the right concealer is a fantastic way to make our faces shine and conceal any unwanted blemishes.

For those of you who are lucky enough to have flawless skin then concealer is not much of a priority.

However, for those of us who need those vital touch ups, we are going to show you some simple beauty tips to help prevent your concealer from creasing In the world of makeup, finding the right concealer is key to a flawless face.

However, is there a more horrible feeling that finding a top quality concealer only for it to crease and look cakey throughout the day?

Monitor Your Make Up Routine

We don’t know about you, but it is one of our pet peeves when it comes to our makeup routines. You know what we mean.

You have a beautiful finish when you leave the house but when you check later, you see what you have been dreading – creasing. Maybe, you might be wondering what went wrong or how you can fix it.

But what does it take to achieve a crease-free under-eye that you always see on the red carpet? Contrary to what you might think, not much.

Models and actresses have a whole team of professionals who ensure their makeup is flawless and crease-free. This could be either through makeup application or professional lighting and post-production edits.

But, for those of us mere mortals who don’t have a team of professionals on hand, there are some simple tips we can use.

However, you should have reasonable expectations. The most important tip to remember is to go easy on yourself. As much as a crease can annoy you, you can usually get rid of it using a finger or beauty blender. As well as that, keep reading on how to prevent your concealer from creasing.

Use Powder To Minimise Creasing

As with any makeup application, you need to make sure you are using the right tools for the job.

Setting your concealer with powder can be a great way to avoid creasing. That is, if you use it correctly. It’s easy to mess up the powder situation when it comes to your under-eye concealer.

Using too much and you have a cakey, creasy mess on your hands. Too little and your concealer will not set.

To avoid using too much, go with a light formula and use a small, fluffy brush to apply. Going with a powder that has particles that reflect light will brighten your eyes and dull skin. Just remember to tap off any excess and work in layers to ensure a flawless finish.

Be Careful Where You Place Your Concealer

As we have said already, when it comes to your concealer, there is a fine line between applying too much and not using enough.

Remember, the skin around your eyes is incredibly delicate. You want to apply enough to cover any dark circles, but you don’t want to cake it on your delicate eye area either.

We tend to get the most darkness around the triangle part of your inner eye. So, you should focus your concealer there and blend out towards your orbital bone.

The inner part of your eye has smoother skin so it will be less prone to creasing. Working in layers will ensure that you do not apply too much product around your eyes while still maintaining your ideal coverage.

Go With A Lightweight Formula

As well as knowing how much to apply, you need to choose the right texture. Some concealer types can be much dryer than others.

It just depends on your skin type and what you are looking for in a concealer. Dry formulas tend to crease more as they are less flexible. They cling to the folds of your skin and accentuate fine lines.

Going with a lightweight and creamy formula is your best bet for a makeup look that is crease-free.

This formula type will still allow you to build up the coverage you want but is less likely to crease. And, as we’ve said in the previous tip, focus the bulk of your concealer on the part of your eye that is darkest.

Prep Your Skin Before Applying

The skin under your eyes is one of those areas that is more prone to creasing than anywhere else. And the first step to try and prevent this creasing is with your skincare.

We all know the importance of having a solid skincare routine before going in with makeup products.

And much like you would prep your skin before applying makeup, you should also prepare the skin around your eye for any makeup product you will use.

If you are the type to skip the eye cream before makeup, the trick is waiting a few minutes before applying concealer. Waiting a few minutes will ensure your eye cream has time to absorb into your skin.

This can prevent your eye makeup from running throughout the day. However, if you are in a rush – as we all are in the morning – you can gently press some blotting paper onto your under eye. This can help remove any excess product and prep your skin for your concealer.

Avoid Applying Concealer Too Close To Your Lashes

Many people think that they need to apply their concealer all over their eyes for maximum coverage. However, this can just accentuate any creasing further.

Much like you would blend your concealer out towards your orbital bone, do so in the opposite direction. Blend it up towards your lash line will ensure you do not place too much product in this area.

As we’ve mentioned, placing concealer too close to your lashes can lead to creasing. This is because too much product has pooled in the one area.

But we understand that accidents happen. If you find you have gone too close to your lashes, there is a simple solution. Just take a cotton bud and dip it into some makeup remover. Remember to just use a little bit and gently dab at your lash line.

Use The Right Tools For The Job

We’ve said it before and we will say it again. Using the right tools when applying concealer – or any makeup product- will make all the difference.

One of the biggest makeup trends to come out of lockdown is the no-makeup makeup look. And it is just as easy as it sounds. You simply apply your concealer when you only need it.

This will ensure your makeup looks natural. Well, as natural as makeup can look. A top tip? Use a small, pointed brush to apply concealer on areas where you see a shadow.

You can then go in and blend with your fingertip. Using your fingers will warm up your makeup product and help you get a makeup look with a seamless blend.

As the skin around your eyes is delicate, try to use your ring finger. As it is the finger with the lightest pressure, you avoid tugging on your skin.

Embrace Baking Your Concealer

Now, we are not talking about the makeup technique from the drag community that was later adapted into mainstream social media culture.

Instead, we are talking about an easier version of baking your concealer. Instead of coating your eye area in a thick layer of powder, go with a loose setting powder.

First, blend your concealer using your fingertips for a crease-free look. then, tap on some loose powder using a fluffy brush.

Let the powder sit for two to three minutes and gently brush away any excess powder that hasn’t set. Before you go in with your powder, give your concealer a minute or two to settle into your skin.

If you want extra staying power, you can then spray your face with some setting spray to lock everything in place.

Think Of How Much Product You Are Applying

If you are experiencing creasing when it comes to your concealer, try thinking about how much product you are using.

Sometimes, it is not about using the wrong product but how you apply it. We’ve already touch of this tip, but it is important that you work with layers when applying your makeup.

It really is the best way to ensure your concealer does not crease. If you find your concealer creasing, try working in thin layers and only apply what you need. This way, you don’t risk your concealer creasing, especially when using heavy and thick formulas.

Touching Up Your Concealer Throughout The Day

Even if you follow our previous steps precisely and find a holy grail concealer that works for you, there is still a chance your concealer will crease. It’s just one of those things.

The natural oils in your skin will break down your makeup and cause creasing. So, what can you do?

Much like you would touch up the rest of your makeup throughout the day, the same goes for your concealer.

But fear not. It’s a lot more simple than it sounds. One of the best ways to touch up your concealer is to use a small amount of eye cream. And when we say small, we mean tiny.

Tabbing a little on top of your concealer will help smooth any creases away. To make things easier, carry a beauty sponge with you to press the product if you notice it starting to crease.