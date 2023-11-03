11 Ways How to Style Glitter Dresses this Christmas

Styling glitter dresses during the winter can be a fun and glamorous way to stand out at holiday parties and other special occasions.

As the festive season approaches, glitter dresses will be everywhere. Here at Fashion.ie, see some tips to help you look chic and stay warm while wearing a glitter dress in cold weather:

Popular Types of Glitter Dresses This Festive Season

Glitter dresses come in a variety of styles and designs, catering to different fashion preferences and occasions. Here are some popular types of glitter dresses:

1. Sequined Mini Dress

A short, body-hugging dress covered in sequins. It’s perfect for a night out, clubbing, or a festive party.

2. Long Glitter Gown

A floor-length gown with glitter or sequin embellishments, often worn at formal events, such as proms or red carpet occasions.

3. A-Line Glitter Dress

A more relaxed and flowing dress with a slight A-line shape that suits various body types and can be worn at semi-formal events or weddings.

4. Mermaid Glitter Dress

This style is form-fitting through the bodice and hips, then flares out dramatically at or below the knee, resembling a mermaid tail. It’s an excellent choice for formal events.

5. Off-Shoulder Glitter Dress

This dress features an off-shoulder or one-shoulder neckline, adding a touch of elegance to the glittery look. It’s great for parties or special occasions.

6. Glitter Wrap Dress

A wrap-style dress with a glittery finish, often tied at the waist, which is flattering and versatile for both casual and semi-formal events.

7. Glitter Ball Gown

A voluminous, princess-like gown covered in glitter, suitable for formal events, such as balls, galas, or quinquennia’s.

8. Bodycon Glitter Dress

A tight-fitting, body-conscious dress adorned with glitter. It’s designed to accentuate the curves and is perfect for a night on the town.

9. Sleeveless Glitter Dress

A sleeveless or spaghetti strap glitter dress is a great choice for a summer or winter parties or a more casual event.

10. Two-Piece Glitter Ensemble

This outfit typically consists of a crop top and a matching glittery skirt. It’s a trendy choice for proms, homecoming, or semi-formal gatherings.

11. Backless Glitter Dress

This style features a daring open back, making it a statement piece for formal events or red carpet appearances.

12. Vintage Glitter Dress

Some glitter dresses incorporate vintage designs, such as 1920s flapper-style dresses, giving a classic and glamorous look.

13. Glitter Body Suit

A one-piece suit covered in glitter, which can be paired with skirts, pants, or worn on its own, often seen at music festivals and concerts.

14. Glitter Sheath Dress

A sleek and form-fitting dress with a straight silhouette, suitable for cocktail parties or semi-formal gatherings.

15. Glitter Maxi Dress

A long, flowing dress with a glittery finish, perfect for beach weddings, summer soirées, or casual outdoor events.

When choosing a glitter dress, consider the event, your body type, and personal style to find the perfect option that suits your needs and preferences.

Glitter dresses can be a stunning and eye-catching choice for various occasions, especially during the festive season.

How to Style Glitter Dresses During Winter

Now you know all about the various types of glitter dresses to look out for this winter 2023, let’s look at how to style them.

1. Layer with Warm Outerwear

Pair your glitter dress with a stylish coat or jacket that complements the dress. A faux fur coat, a wool coat, or a velvet blazer can add warmth and sophistication to your look.

2. Add Tights or Leggings

To keep your legs warm, wear opaque or patterned tights or even leggings under your glitter dress.

This not only adds an extra layer of warmth but also gives you an opportunity to incorporate texture and patterns into your outfit.

3. Choose the Right Footwear

Opt for closed-toe shoes, like ankle boots or knee-high boots, to keep your feet warm. Black or metallic boots can create a harmonious look with your glitter dress. Consider heeled boots to maintain a sense of elegance.

4. Accessorize Thoughtfully

Balance the sparkle of your dress with subtle, winter-appropriate accessories. A statement necklace, statement earrings, or a simple scarf can enhance your look without overwhelming it.

5. Use Faux Fur or Knit Accessories

To add a cosy and winter-ready touch, consider accessorizing with faux fur or knit items. A faux fur stole or a knit shawl can provide extra warmth and style.

6. Choose Seasonal Colours

Opt for deep, rich colours or classic winter hues to complement your glitter dress. Jewel tones, dark blues, emerald greens, and deep reds can provide a seasonal contrast.

7. Get Creative with Textures

Mix and match different textures in your outfit. For example, you can pair a glitter dress with a velvet blazer, silk scarf, and suede boots to create an interesting contrast.

8. Don’t Forget Hosiery

If the weather is particularly chilly, consider wearing thermal hosiery or leg warmers under your dress for added insulation.

9. Keep Makeup and Hair Seasonal

Choose makeup and hairstyles that suit the winter season. Darker lipstick shades and hairstyles like updos or loose waves can enhance your winter look.

10. Be Mindful of the Occasion

Consider the formality of the event you’re attending. A glitter dress can work for both casual and formal occasions, so adjust your outfit accordingly with the right accessories and footwear.

11. Wear with Confidence

Most importantly, wear your glitter dress with confidence. Confidence can make any outfit look better, and you’ll feel great regardless of the weather.

And Finally

Remember that fashion is a form of self-expression, so feel free to adapt these tips to your personal style and comfort.

With a little creativity, you can shine in your glitter dress during the winter while staying warm and stylish.