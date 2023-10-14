10 Ways How to Style a Bodycon Dress for Winter

Winter fashion doesn’t mean sacrificing style for warmth. You can still rock that bodycon dress even when the temperatures drop.

Bodycon dresses are known for their figure-hugging silhouette, and with a few creative styling choices, you can make them winter-appropriate.

Here at Fashion.ie, we’ll explore 10 fabulous ways to style your bodycon dress for the chilly season while staying cosy and chic.

What is a Bodycon Dress?

A bodycon dress, short for “body-conscious” dress, is a form-fitting garment that is designed to closely hug the contours of the wearer’s body.

These dresses are typically made from stretchy materials like spandex, lycra, or other form-fitting fabrics that have a high degree of elasticity.

The goal of a bodycon dress is to accentuate and showcase the wearer’s curves, highlighting the natural shape of their body. Key features of a bodycon dress include

Tight Fit : Bodycon dresses are known for their snug fit, which molds to the wearer’s body shape.

: Bodycon dresses are known for their snug fit, which molds to the wearer’s body shape. Knee-Length or Shorter : Most bodycon dresses are either knee-length or shorter, emphasizing the legs and hips.

: Most bodycon dresses are either knee-length or shorter, emphasizing the legs and hips. Stretchy Fabric : The fabric used in bodycon dresses has a significant amount of stretch to ensure a close and comfortable fit.

: The fabric used in bodycon dresses has a significant amount of stretch to ensure a close and comfortable fit. Sleeve Variations : Bodycon dresses can have various sleeve styles, including sleeveless, long sleeves, short sleeves, or off-the-shoulder designs.

: Bodycon dresses can have various sleeve styles, including sleeveless, long sleeves, short sleeves, or off-the-shoulder designs. V arious Necklines : These dresses can also feature different necklines, such as scoop neck, V-neck, halter, or strapless.

: These dresses can also feature different necklines, such as scoop neck, V-neck, halter, or strapless. Versatile Styles: While bodycon dresses are often associated with a sexy and figure-hugging look, they come in various styles and designs to suit different occasions, from casual to formal.

A Popular Fashion Choice this Season

Bodycon dresses are popular for nights out, parties, and other events where a bold and flattering silhouette is desired.

However, because of their tight fit, they may not be as comfortable for extended wear as looser-fitting clothing items.

Additionally, some individuals may choose to wear shapewear underneath a bodycon dress to further enhance the smoothness and contours of their body.

How to Style Your Bodycon Dress this Winter

How you know all you need to know about the Bodycon dress, let’s look at simple ways to style it this winter

1. Layer with a Turtleneck Sweater

One of the easiest ways to winterise your bodycon dress is by layering it with a turtleneck sweater.

Choose a slim-fitting sweater in a complementary colour to your dress. This not only adds warmth but also gives your outfit a trendy, high-fashion look.

To complete the ensemble, add some knee-high boots and a statement belt to cinch your waist for added definition.

2. Add a Faux Fur Jacket

Stay warm and glamorous by topping your bodycon dress with a faux fur jacket. The plush texture and luxurious feel of faux fur instantly elevate your winter look.

Opt for a neutral-toned fur jacket that complements the dress’s colour. Finish off with ankle boots and a clutch for a chic night-out outfit.

3. Wear Opaque Tights

When the temperature drops, opaque tights become your best friend. They not only provide an extra layer of warmth but also add a touch of sophistication to your bodycon dress.

Black tights are a classic choice, but you can experiment with coloured or patterned options for a unique twist. Ankle booties or knee-high boots work perfectly with this look.

4. Embrace Long Coats

Long coats are a staple for winter fashion, and they pair beautifully with bodycon dresses. Whether you opt for a sleek trench coat or a cosy wool coat, make sure it complements your dress.

A belt or cinched waist will accentuate your curves, creating a stylish silhouette. Don’t forget to add a scarf and gloves to keep warm.

5. Accessorise with Statement Jewellery

Elevate your bodycon dress by incorporating statement jewellery pieces. A chunky necklace or oversized earrings can draw attention away from the cold and toward your dazzling accessories.

Choose pieces that contrast or match the dress colour for a cohesive look. Keep the rest of your outfit simple to let the jewellery shine.

6. Experiment with Layered Cardigans

For a more casual winter look, layer your bodycon dress with a long, chunky cardigan. This adds texture and warmth to your outfit while maintaining a laid-back vibe.

Cinch the cardigan with a belt to define your waist and create a balanced silhouette. Finish with ankle boots and a crossbody bag for a trendy daytime look.

7. Go Monochromatic

A monochromatic outfit can be both elegant and warming. Choose a bodycon dress, tights, and boots in the same colour family.

This creates a streamlined and elongated look. Add a contrasting or neutral-toned coat for a pop of colour, and don’t forget a coordinating scarf and gloves for extra insulation.

8. Layer with a Trench Vest

A trench vest adds a unique layering element to your bodycon dress ensemble. Opt for a sleeveless trench in a neutral tone to keep the focus on your dress.

Cinch it at the waist with a belt to maintain your figure’s definition. Finish the look with heeled ankle boots and a structured handbag for a chic, modern outfit.

9. Opt for Thigh-High Boots

Thigh-high boots are not only stylish but also perfect for keeping your legs warm. Pair them with your bodycon dress to create a dramatic, head-turning look.

Choose boots in suede or leather to complement your dress’s style. Top it off with a cosy coat, and you’re ready for a night out in style.

10. Layer with a Turtleneck Top

If you want to switch up the look of your bodycon dress, layer a turtleneck top underneath. This adds warmth and transforms your dress into a skirt-and-top ensemble.

Opt for a turtleneck in a contrasting colour to create visual interest. Finish with ankle boots or lace-up heels for a trendy twist.

And Finally

Don’t let the winter chill keep you from flaunting your favourite bodycon dress. With these ten stylish tips, you can stay warm and fashionable all season long.

Whether you choose to layer with cosy sweaters, elegant coats, or bold accessories, there are endless ways to make your bodycon dress winter-ready.

So, embrace your inner fashionista and show off your curves confidently while staying snug and stylish.