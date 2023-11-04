How to Care of Your Eye Area and Lips During Winter

Taking extra care of your eye area and lips during the winter is essential because these areas are more susceptible to dryness, chapping, and irritation due to cold and windy weather.

Here are some tips to help protect and nourish your eye area and lips during the winter months.

Why It Is Important To Take Care of Your Eyes and Lips During Winter

Taking care of your eyes and lips during the winter is essential because the cold, dry, and windy weather conditions can have adverse effects on these sensitive areas. Here are some reasons why it’s important to protect your eyes and lips in winter.

1. Dryness

Winter air tends to be less humid, leading to dry skin. The skin on your lips and around your eyes is thinner and more susceptible to moisture loss, making them prone to dryness, chapping, and cracking.

2. Chapping and cracking

The skin on your lips can become chapped, which is not only uncomfortable but can also lead to bleeding and infection. Similarly, the skin around your eyes can become dry, leading to cracks and irritation.

3. Windburn

Cold, gusty winds can cause windburn on exposed skin, including your lips and the delicate skin around your eyes. This can result in redness, pain, and inflammation.

4. Sunburn

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean the sun’s harmful UV rays disappear. Sunburn on your lips and around your eyes can occur in winter, leading to skin damage and increasing the risk of skin cancer.

5. Frostbite

In extremely cold conditions, frostbite can affect exposed skin, including your lips and the skin around your eyes. Protecting them from extreme cold is crucial to avoid frostbite.

6. Eye discomfort

Cold, dry air can cause eye irritation and discomfort. This is commonly referred to as “winter dry eye.” Protecting your eyes can help prevent this condition.

How to Care of Your Eye Area and Lips During Winter

Now you know the importance of looking after your eye area and lips during winter, let’s show you how.

For the Eye Area

Use a gentle cleanser : Use a mild, hydrating cleanser to remove makeup and cleanse your face. Avoid harsh or alcohol-based products that can further dry out the skin around your eyes.

: Use a mild, hydrating cleanser to remove makeup and cleanse your face. Avoid harsh or alcohol-based products that can further dry out the skin around your eyes. Apply a hydrating eye cream : Look for an eye cream that is specifically designed to hydrate and protect the delicate skin around your eyes. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides can help lock in moisture.

: Look for an eye cream that is specifically designed to hydrate and protect the delicate skin around your eyes. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides can help lock in moisture. Wear sunglasses: UV rays can be damaging to the skin around your eyes, even in winter. Wear sunglasses with UVA/UVB protection to shield your eyes from the sun and wind.

UV rays can be damaging to the skin around your eyes, even in winter. Wear sunglasses with UVA/UVB protection to shield your eyes from the sun and wind. Use a humidifier: Indoor heating systems can dry out the air, which in turn dries out your skin. Using a humidifier can help maintain a healthy level of moisture in your home.

For the Lips

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water to keep your skin, including your lips, hydrated from the inside out. Dehydration can worsen dryness. Exfoliate: Gently exfoliate your lips using a lip scrub or a homemade mixture of sugar and honey. This helps remove dead skin cells and allows lip balms to penetrate more effectively. Apply lip balm: Choose a high-quality, hydrating lip balm or lip mask. Look for ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, and lanolin. Apply the lip balm regularly, especially before going outdoors. Protect your lips: Use a scarf or a neck gaiter to cover your face in cold and windy conditions. This will help protect your lips from harsh weather. Avoid licking your lips: While it might provide temporary relief, licking your lips can actually make them drier because saliva evaporates, leaving your lips even more dehydrated. Limit spicy and salty foods: These can sometimes exacerbate lip dryness and irritation. Try to consume these in moderation during the winter. Petroleum jelly (Vaseline): In extremely dry conditions, applying a thin layer of petroleum jelly on your lips before bed can help create a protective barrier.

And Finally

Remember that individual skin types vary, so you may need to adjust your skincare routine to find what works best for you.

If you experience severe dryness, cracking, or irritation despite taking these precautions, consider consulting a dermatologist for personalized advice and treatment options.