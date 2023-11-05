10 Ways How to Style a Bardot Dress This Winter

Styling a Bardot dress for winter can be both fashionable and practical. Bardot dresses, with their off-the-shoulder design, are usually associated with warmer weather, but with the right layering and accessories, you can wear them in colder months as well.

Let's look at simple ways to help you style your Bardot dress this winter season

What is a Bardot Dress

A Bardot dress, also known as an off-the-shoulder dress, is a style of dress that features a neckline that sits below the shoulders, exposing the shoulders and typically the collarbone.

The design is named after the French actress Brigitte Bardot, who popularised the off-the-shoulder neckline in the 1950s and 1960s.

Bardot dresses can come in various lengths, from mini to maxi, and can be made from a variety of fabrics, making them suitable for both casual and formal occasions.

The exposed shoulders and neckline give the dress a sensual and feminine look, making it a popular choice for those who want to show off a bit of skin while maintaining a classic and elegant style.

Bardot dresses have remained a fashionable choice in women’s clothing over the years and are often considered a timeless and chic option for various events and seasons.

Popular Types of Bardot Dresses in 2023

As you know, these dresses are characterized by an off-the-shoulder neckline, often with a ruffled or elasticized edge, and they typically have a figure-flattering silhouette.

Bardot dresses have remained a popular choice for those who want a touch of vintage-inspired elegance in their wardrobe. Here are some popular types of Bardot dresses trending this winter 2023.

1. Classic Bardot Dress

These dresses typically have a fitted bodice with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a flared or A-line skirt. They are versatile and can be dressed up or down for various occasions.

2. Maxi Bardot Dress

Maxi Bardot dresses are long and flowy, making them perfect for summer events, beach vacations, or evening parties. They provide an effortlessly elegant look.

3. Bodycon Bardot Dress

These dresses have a tight, body-hugging fit and are perfect for showcasing your curves. They are often chosen for nights out or formal events.

4. Midi Bardot Dress

Midi-length Bardot dresses fall between the knee and the ankle. They are a great choice for more conservative events or semi-formal occasions.

5. Lace Bardot Dress

A lace Bardot dresses adds a touch of romance and sophistication to the classic Bardot style. They are often chosen for weddings, bridal showers, or other romantic events.

6. Floral Bardot Dress

Floral patterns are a popular choice for Bardot dresses, especially during the spring and summer months. They give a fresh and cheerful look.

7. Striped Bardot Dress

Striped Bardot dresses provide a nautical or retro vibe and are suitable for casual outings or a day at the beach.

8. Ruffle Bardot Dress

These dresses have additional ruffle or frill detailing along the neckline, sleeves, or hem, adding a playful and feminine touch.

9. Tiered Bardot Dress

These dresses have multiple layers or tiers in the skirt, creating a fun and flirty look.

10. Embroidered Bardot Dress

The Embroidered Bardot dress showcase intricate embroidery work on the dress, adding a touch of craftsmanship and elegance.

11. Tie-Front Bardot Dress

These dresses feature a tie or bow at the front of the neckline, adding a unique and stylish detail.

12. Off-the-Shoulder Bardot Dress

While Bardot dresses are generally off-the-shoulder, some designs have more exaggerated off-the-shoulder elements, giving them a distinctive look.

13. Velvet Bardot Dress

Velvet Bardot dresses are perfect for the colder months, offering a touch of luxury and warmth.

The type of Bardot dress you choose will depend on the occasion, your personal style, and the season.

Whether you prefer a classic, elegant look or something more trendy and playful, there’s likely a Bardot dress that suits your taste.

How to Style a Bardot Dress This Winter

Now you know all the fab looking Bardot dress designs, let’s take a look at how to style them this winter season.

Layer with Warmth

Start with thermal or fleece-lined tights or leggings to keep your legs warm.

Layer a long-sleeve thermal shirt or turtleneck underneath the Bardot dress to keep your upper body warm. Make sure it’s a thin, snug-fitting layer so it doesn’t add bulk.

Consider a camisole or slip dress as an additional layer for extra warmth.

2. Add Outerwear

Top your Bardot dress with a stylish winter coat. A tailored wool coat, faux fur coat, or a trendy puffer jacket can work well.

If the dress is shorter, opt for a coat that is slightly longer to keep your legs warm.

3. Footwear

Ankle boots or knee-high boots are a practical choice for keeping your feet warm. Choose boots with a low heel or flat heel for comfort.

You can also wear warm, thick socks or leg warmers with your boots for extra insulation.

4. Accessories

Layering is key during winter, so don’t forget scarves, gloves, and a warm hat. Choose winter accessories that complement the dress and keep you warm.

5. Belt or Waist Accessory

Cinch your Bardot dress at the waist with a stylish belt. This adds shape to your outfit and keeps you from looking too bulky in all the layers.

6. Jewellery and Makeup

Add some statement jewellery like chunky necklaces or bold earrings to draw attention to your face and add a touch of glamour.

Choose winter-friendly makeup, including darker shades and moisturizing products to protect your skin from the cold, dry air.

7. Texture and Fabrics

Opt for winter-appropriate fabrics like wool, cashmere, velvet, or suede for your dress. These materials not only look seasonally appropriate but also provide warmth.

8. Colour Palette

Consider choosing darker or jewel-toned colours for your Bardot dress to suit the winter season. Deep reds, forest greens, and navy blues are great choices.

9. Handbag

Pair your outfit with a winter handbag, such as a leather or suede tote, clutch, or crossbody bag in a complementary colour.

10. Legwear Options

If your Bardot dress is midi or maxi length, you can also wear over-the-knee boots for extra warmth and style.

And Finally

Remember, the key to styling a Bardot dress in winter is to prioritize both warmth and style. Layering and accessorizing are your friends, and don’t be afraid to mix and match textures and fabrics to create a fashionable winter look.