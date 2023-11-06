10 Ways How to Style UGG Boots During Winter

Styling UGG boots during the winter can be both fashionable and functional. Here at Fashion.ie, see some tips to help you create stylish winter outfits with UGG boots.

What Are UGG Boots?

UGG boots are a type of footwear that originated in Australia and New Zealand. They are typically made from sheepskin, with the wool on the inside and the suede or leather on the outside.

UGG boots are known for their warmth and comfort and are often worn in cold weather to keep the feet warm.

The name “UGG” is a generic term in Australia and New Zealand and originally referred to any type of sheepskin boot.

UGG boots became popular worldwide in the early 2000s and are often associated with a casual and comfortable style.

They come in various styles, including the classic tall and short boots, as well as more contemporary designs.

While they are beloved by many for their comfort and warmth, they have also been a subject of controversy and debate in the fashion industry due to ethical concerns about the treatment of sheep and the use of animal products.

Some brands now offer synthetic alternatives that mimic the look and feel of traditional UGG boots.

How to Clean Your UGG Boots

Cleaning UGG boots is important to maintain their appearance and extend their lifespan. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to clean UGG boots:

Materials you’ll need

1. Mild detergent (such as Woolite or a dedicated UGG cleaner)

2. Water

3. Soft-bristle brush or sponge

4. White cloth or sponge

5. Clean, dry towels

6. UGG boot conditioner or a mixture of equal parts water and white vinegar

7. Soft-bristle brush or suede brush

8. Suede protector spray (optional)

Step 1

Prepare your work area Find a clean, well-ventilated area to work on your boots. Lay down some towels or a drop cloth to catch any debris or excess cleaning solution.

Step 2

Remove dirt and debris Use a soft-bristle brush or sponge to gently remove any loose dirt or debris from the surface of the boots. Brush in one direction to avoid damaging the suede or sheepskin.

Step 3

Clean the exterior Mix a small amount of mild detergent (Woolite or UGG cleaner) with water to create a diluted cleaning solution.

Dip a clean, white cloth or sponge into the solution and gently clean the exterior of the boots, working in small sections. Be careful not to oversaturate the boots, as excess water can damage them.

Step 4

Rinse and remove soap Using a clean, damp cloth or sponge, wipe away the soap residue from the boots. Rinse the cloth or sponge frequently and ensure you remove all traces of soap.

Step 5

Stuff the boots While the boots are still damp, stuff them with clean, dry towels or paper to help them maintain their shape as they dry.

Step 6

Dry the boots Allow the boots to air dry naturally, away from direct heat sources like radiators or sunlight. Do not use a hairdryer or heater to speed up the drying process, as it can damage the boots.

Step 7

Restore the nap (for suede boots) If you have suede UGG boots, use a soft-bristle or suede brush to restore the nap once the boots are dry. Brush gently in one direction to bring back the suede texture.

Step 8

Apply conditioner After the boots are completely dry, apply a UGG boot conditioner or a mixture of equal parts water and white vinegar to a clean, white cloth.

Gently rub the conditioner into the boots in a circular motion. This will help restore the natural oils and softness of the sheepskin.

Step 9

Protect your UGGs (optional) Consider applying a suede protector spray to help repel water and stains. Make sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for the specific product you use.

Regularly cleaning and maintaining your UGG boots will help keep them looking good and prolong their life.

Be gentle with them, and avoid exposing them to harsh conditions like heavy rain and snow as much as possible.

How to Style UGG Boots During Winter

Now you know all about UGG boots and how to keep them looking good during winter months. let’s look at simple ways to style them.

1. Skinny Jeans or Leggings

UGG boots work well with skinny jeans or leggings tucked into the boots. This not only keeps your legs warm but also creates a streamlined look.

2. Oversized Sweater or Knitwear

Pair your UGG boots with an oversized sweater or chunky knit cardigan for a warm and stylish winter look. The contrast between the chunky top and the slim-fit jeans or leggings can be visually appealing.

3. Faux Fur Accessories

Add a faux fur scarf, hat, or gloves to your outfit to complement the warmth and texture of your UGG boots. This adds a luxurious touch to your winter ensemble.

4. Parka or Puffer Jacket

A parka or puffer jacket is a great choice for outerwear during the winter. Opt for a stylish, well-insulated coat that complements your UGG boots and keeps you warm.

5. Layered Outfits

Layering is essential for staying warm in the winter. Mix and match your favourite sweaters, cardigans, and thermal tops to create a chic, layered look with your UGG boots.

6. Coordinating Colours

Choose UGG boots in a colour that complements your winter wardrobe, or select classic neutral colours like black, chestnut, or grey that can easily blend with various outfits.

7. Statement Socks

If you have UGG boots with fold-over cuffs, consider wearing statement socks that peek out from the top. This adds a pop of colour and style to your look.

8. Scarves and Wraps

Wrap a stylish scarf or shawl around your neck to add warmth and an extra layer of style to your winter outfit.

9. Accessories

Don’t forget to accessorise with winter-friendly jewellery, like statement earrings, and a coordinating handbag to complete your look.

10. Outdoor Adventures

UGG boots are known for their comfort and durability. They can be worn for outdoor activities, such as winter hikes or casual walks, so make sure to style them appropriately for the occasion.

And Finally

Remember that the key to styling UGG boots is to balance their cozy and casual appearance with the rest of your outfit.

Feel free to mix and match different elements to create a look that suits your personal style and the specific weather conditions in your area. Stay warm, comfortable, and stylish throughout the winter season!