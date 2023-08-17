5 Ways to Style Your Puffer Jacket This Autumn

As we head towards autumn, it’s time to embrace cosy and fashionable layers. One staple that deserves a prime spot in your fall wardrobe is the puffer jacket.

With its practical warmth and undeniable style, the puffer jacket can be the centre-piece of your autumn ensemble.

Whether you’re heading to work, meeting friends for a casual brunch, or enjoying a leisurely stroll through the park, here’s how to style your puffer jacket to create a chic and effortless autumn look.

1. Elevated Casual

The key to mastering an elevated casual look with a puffer jacket lies in the art of layering.

Start with a lightweight, neutral-coloured turtleneck sweater to provide warmth without bulk.

Pair it with your favourite high-waisted skinny jeans in a dark wash to create a sleek silhouette.

Add ankle boots with a low heel for a touch of sophistication. Now, drape your puffer jacket over your shoulders rather than wearing it conventionally.

This instantly adds a stylish and nonchalant vibe. Complete the look with a leather tote bag and a delicate pendant necklace.

2. Sporty Chic

For those days when you’re on the go and comfort is a priority, embrace the sporty chic aesthetic.

Opt for a slightly oversized puffer jacket in a bold colour like red or mustard. Underneath, wear a cropped graphic sweatshirt for a youthful edge.

Jogger pants with a tapered leg add a sporty element while maintaining a streamlined look.

White sneakers keep the ensemble casual, and a baseball cap adds a playful touch. Keep accessories minimal with a chunky watch and some stud earrings.

The result is an effortlessly cool outfit perfect for running errands or meeting friends at a local cafe.

3. Effortless Elegance

To achieve an effortlessly elegant style, balance the bulkiness of the puffer jacket with more tailored pieces.

Opt for a longer puffer coat that falls just below the hips. Layer a silk button-down blouse in a muted tone underneath and tuck it into a pair of tailored trousers or wide-leg pants.

Add heeled ankle boots for a touch of sophistication and to elongate your silhouette. A structured handbag and oversized sunglasses complete the polished look.

This ensemble is perfect for a day at the office, a gallery opening, or even a romantic autumn date night.

4. Boho Vibes

Embrace the bohemian spirit of autumn by incorporating some boho-inspired elements into your puffer jacket outfit.

Start with a quilted puffer vest layered over a flowing floral maxi dress. Cinch your waist with a wide belt to create definition and add a touch of structure.

Slouchy suede ankle boots and a wide-brimmed hat add to the boho charm. Complete the look with layered pendant necklaces, statement earrings, and a fringed crossbody bag.

This outfit is perfect for a weekend farmer’s market visit or a leisurely stroll through a park filled with golden foliage.

5. Monochromatic Minimalism

For a modern and sleek take on styling your puffer jacket, opt for a monochromatic colour scheme.

Choose a puffer jacket and pants in the same shade, such as shades of grey or camel. Underneath, wear a fine-knit turtleneck sweater for added warmth and texture.

Choose ankle boots that match the colour palette for a streamlined effect. A structured crossbody bag and geometric stud earrings maintain the minimalist theme.

This outfit is perfect for a day of exploring art galleries, catching up with friends over coffee, or even a casual business meeting.

To Takeaway

In conclusion, the puffer jacket is a versatile and stylish piece that can be easily incorporated into a variety of autumn looks.

By experimenting with different layers, textures, and accessories, you can create outfits that range from casual to elegant, all while staying warm and comfortable during the brisk autumn days.

So, embrace the season’s fashion possibilities and let your creativity shine as you style your puffer jacket to perfection.