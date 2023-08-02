Top 10 Fashion Accessories in Ireland Autumn 2023

As the vibrant colours of summer gradually fade into the crisp, golden hues of autumn, it’s time to embrace the season with a fresh update to your wardrobe.

Here in Ireland, we are a country known for our rich cultural heritage and love for fashion and autumn is a time of transition and renewal.

To help you stay ahead in the style game, we have curated a list of the top 10 fashion accessories that will elevate your autumn looks in Ireland for 2023.

Oversized Blanket Scarves

As the temperature drops, oversized blanket scarves are the perfect accessory to keep you cozy and stylish.

Opt for warm, luxurious fabrics like cashmere or wool, in beautiful autumnal colors like rust, forest green, and deep plum.

Not only do they add a touch of sophistication to any outfit, but they also provide practical warmth during those chilly Irish autumn days.

Leather Crossbody Bags

A timeless classic, a leather crossbody bag is a must-have accessory for autumn 2023. The versatility of these bags makes them ideal for day-to-night looks.

Choose a deep chocolate brown or a rich burgundy shade to complement the season’s colors. Functional and chic, they can effortlessly hold your essentials while adding a touch of elegance to your ensemble.

Wide-Brimmed Felt Hats

Nothing says autumn like a wide-brimmed felt hat. This accessory is not only a stylish addition to your outfit but also helps shield you from the unpredictable Irish weather.

Go for a neutral tone like camel or gray, or opt for a bold statement with a deep wine or forest green hat. It’s the perfect accessory to make any outfit instantly more glamorous.

Knee-High Boots

Autumn in Ireland calls for knee-high boots. Whether it’s classic leather boots or trendy suede ones, they exude sophistication and add a touch of drama to your outfit.

Choose versatile shades like black or tan to effortlessly pair them with various autumn ensembles, from dresses to skinny jeans.

Chunky Knit Beanies

For a more relaxed and casual look, embrace the chunky knit beanies trend. These hats not only keep your head warm but also add a playful touch to your outfits.

Choose neutral colors like gray or cream, or go for bold options like mustard yellow or deep red to make a statement while staying cosy.

Layered Necklaces

Layered necklaces have become a popular fashion trend, and they are perfect for elevating your autumn outfits.

Mix and match different lengths and styles of chains, combining delicate pieces with bolder, chunkier ones. Add pendants or charms to personalize your look and create a stunning focal point for your ensemble.

Embellished Gloves

Gloves are an essential accessory for the cooler months, and in autumn 2023, embellished gloves are a must-have.

Look for gloves adorned with pearls, studs, or embroidery to add a touch of elegance and flair to your outfit. Rich leather gloves in deep jewel tones are also an excellent option for a luxurious feel.

Statement Belts

Give your autumn outfits an instant upgrade with statement belts. Cinch your waist with a wide, embellished belt over a coat or dress to create a flattering silhouette.

Experiment with different textures, like crocodile or snakeskin patterns, to add a touch of edginess to your look.

Printed Silk Scarves

Printed silk scarves are a versatile accessory that can be styled in various ways. Tie them around your neck, wear them as a headband, or even wrap them around your bag handles.

Opt for autumn-inspired prints like floral motifs or abstract patterns in warm, earthy tones to add a pop of color to your outfit.

Tassel Earrings

Make a bold statement with tassel earrings this autumn. Choose earrings in rich jewel tones or autumnal shades like deep emerald, ruby red, or burnt orange. Tassel earrings add movement and flair to your look, making them an ideal choice for both casual and dressy occasions.

Final Fashion Thought

In autumn 2023, Ireland’s fashion scene embraces cosy yet chic elements, making it the perfect time to experiment with accessories that reflect the season’s colors and textures.

From oversized scarves to tassel earrings, these top 10 fashion accessories will elevate your style and keep you on-trend during this beautiful season in Ireland.

Embrace the changing weather with confidence, and let your accessories make a bold statement about your fashion-forward approach to autumn fashion.