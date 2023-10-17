10 Ways How to Wear Lip Balm During Winter

Wearing lip balm during the winter is essential to keep your lips moisturized and protected from the harsh, cold, and dry weather. Here at Fashion.ie, we show you how to properly apply and wear lip balm in winter.

The Benefits of Wearing Lip Balm During Winter

Wearing lip balm during the winter can provide several benefits for your lips, as the cold and dry winter weather can be harsh on the delicate skin of your lips. Here are some of the benefits of using lip balm during the winter

1. Moisturisation

The most obvious benefit of lip balm is that it helps to moisturize your lips. Winter air tends to be dry, which can lead to chapped and dry lips.

Lip balm helps to lock in moisture, keeping your lips hydrated and preventing them from becoming cracked and painful.

2. Protection

Lip balm can act as a barrier, shielding your lips from harsh weather conditions. It can help to protect your lips from windburn, sunburn (yes, you can still get sunburned in the winter), and extreme cold, which can all be damaging to the skin on your lips.

3. Prevention of Chapping

Chapped lips can be painful and unsightly. Using lip balm regularly during the winter can help prevent chapping and keep your lips smooth and comfortable.

4. Healing

If your lips are already chapped, lip balm can aid in the healing process. It provides a soothing effect and can help repair damaged skin.

5. Comfort

Wearing lip balm can make you feel more comfortable in cold weather. Dry and chapped lips can be quite uncomfortable, and lip balm helps alleviate this discomfort.

6. Flavour and Scent

Many lip balms come in various flavours and scents, which can add a pleasant sensory experience to your winter routine.

7. Preventing Infections

Cracked lips can sometimes lead to infections, and using lip balm can help prevent this by keeping the skin on your lips intact.

8. Lip Health

Just like you care for the skin on your face and body, taking care of your lips is essential for overall skin health. Regularly applying lip balm can contribute to the long-term health and appearance of your lips.

When choosing a lip balm for winter use, look for one with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, beeswax, or oils like coconut oil or almond oil.

It’s also a good idea to opt for a lip balm with SPF if you plan to be outdoors during the winter, as the sun’s rays can still be damaging to your lips even in colder weather.

1. Choose the Right Lip Balm

Opt for a high-quality, moisturising lip balm. Look for products that contain ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, beeswax, coconut oil, jojoba oil, or lanolin. Avoid products with potential irritants or drying ingredients like camphor or menthol.

2. Exfoliate Your Lips

Before applying lip balm, it’s a good idea to exfoliate your lips to remove any dry, flaky skin. You can use a lip scrub or gently rub your lips with a soft toothbrush. This will help the lip balm penetrate better and keep your lips smoother.

3. Apply Lip Balm

Apply a generous amount of lip balm to your lips. You can use your finger or a clean, disposable lip brush for application. Make sure to apply it evenly, covering your entire lip area.

4. Reapply as Needed

In winter, the dry and cold air can quickly strip away the moisture from your lips. Reapply your lip balm throughout the day, especially after eating, drinking, or spending time outdoors. Applying lip balm before bedtime is also a good practice.

5. Protect Your Lips

If you’re going outside in cold, windy weather, consider wearing a scarf or a turtleneck that can cover your mouth and protect your lips from exposure. This can help prevent excessive dryness and chapping.

6. Stay Hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps keep your skin and lips hydrated from within. It’s essential to maintain good overall hydration, especially during the dry winter months.

7. Avoid Licking Your Lips

Saliva can actually dry out your lips, so avoid the temptation to lick them when they feel dry. Licking your lips can make the problem worse.

8. Use Sunscreen

Even in the winter, UV rays can cause damage to your lips, so consider using a lip balm with SPF protection if you spend time outdoors during the day.

9. Humidify Your Environment

Using a humidifier in your home or workspace can help maintain a more comfortable level of humidity, which can prevent excessive dryness in your skin, including your lips.

10. Don’t Overdo It

While it’s important to keep your lips moisturized, using too much lip balm can sometimes lead to dependency. Try to strike a balance by using it when necessary.

And Finally

Remember that everyone’s lips are different, so you may need to experiment with different lip balms to find the one that works best for you.

With proper care and the right lip balm, you can keep your lips soft and comfortable during the winter months.