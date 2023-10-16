10 Ways How to Wear Lipstick During Winter

Winter is a beautiful season filled with warm sweaters, warm drinks, and a touch of magic in the air.

However, it also brings cold, dry weather that can wreak havoc on your lips. Maintaining a perfect pout during the winter months can be a challenge, but with the right techniques, you can rock your favourite lipstick without any worries.

We'll explore ten essential tips on how to wear lipstick during winter and keep your lips looking flawless.

Popular Shades of Lipstick for Winter Months

Some of the most popular lipstick shades for winter tend to be darker and more intense than those for the warmer months. Here are some popular lipstick shades for the winter season.

Deep Red : Deep, rich red shades like burgundy or wine are classic choices for winter. They add a touch of sophistication and warmth to your look.

: Deep, rich red shades like burgundy or wine are classic choices for winter. They add a touch of sophistication and warmth to your look. Berry : Berry-toned lipsticks, which include shades of plum and deep raspberry, are perfect for a winter makeup look. They provide a pop of colour that complements the season.

: Berry-toned lipsticks, which include shades of plum and deep raspberry, are perfect for a winter makeup look. They provide a pop of colour that complements the season. Dark Plum : Dark plum or eggplant shades can add drama and elegance to your winter makeup. These colours are versatile and suit a variety of skin tones.

: Dark plum or eggplant shades can add drama and elegance to your winter makeup. These colours are versatile and suit a variety of skin tones. Mauve : Mauve lipsticks with cool undertones can be a subtle but beautiful choice for a winter look. They are neutral and versatile, working well for both day and night.

: Mauve lipsticks with cool undertones can be a subtle but beautiful choice for a winter look. They are neutral and versatile, working well for both day and night. Brown: Brown lipstick shades, especially those with hints of warmth, can be warm and comforting for the winter season. Shades like chocolate or warm terracotta are popular.

Nudes Are Popular All Year Round

Nude : Nude lipsticks, particularly those with a slightly darker or taupe undertone, can create a lovely contrast with the paleness of winter and make your lips stand out.

: Nude lipsticks, particularly those with a slightly darker or taupe undertone, can create a lovely contrast with the paleness of winter and make your lips stand out. Metallics : Metallic lipsticks in shades like bronze, copper, or silver can add a touch of festive sparkle to your winter makeup.

: Metallic lipsticks in shades like bronze, copper, or silver can add a touch of festive sparkle to your winter makeup. Dark Rose : Dark rose or dusty rose shades are a more muted and natural option for winter, providing a subtle hint of colour without being too bold.

: Dark rose or dusty rose shades are a more muted and natural option for winter, providing a subtle hint of colour without being too bold. Deep Brownish-Red : Lipsticks with brownish-red undertones are a nice blend of warm and neutral, making them suitable for various winter occasions.

: Lipsticks with brownish-red undertones are a nice blend of warm and neutral, making them suitable for various winter occasions. Deep Coral: While not as traditional for winter, deep coral shades can add a pop of brightness to a winter look, making it a great choice for those who prefer more vibrant colours.

Remember that your choice of lipstick shade should also complement your skin tone, so it’s essential to try out different shades and find the ones that work best for you.

Additionally, consider the occasion and your overall makeup look when selecting a winter lipstick shade. Now let’s look at 10 ways to wear lipstick this winter.

1. Exfoliate Your Lips

Before applying any lipstick, it’s crucial to start with a smooth canvas. The cold weather can lead to chapped and flaky lips, which isn’t a great base for any lipstick.

To combat this, exfoliate your lips regularly. You can make a DIY lip scrub using sugar and honey or invest in a gentle lip exfoliator. Use this once or twice a week to remove dead skin cells and reveal soft, smooth lips.

2. Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate

Winter air is notorious for sapping moisture from your skin, including your lips. Make sure to keep yourself well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.

Additionally, using a good quality lip balm can be your lips’ best friend during this season. Look for a product that contains natural ingredients like shea butter or coconut oil to keep your lips moisturized and protected.

3. Prime Your Lips

A lip primer can be a game-changer during the winter months. It creates a smooth base for your lipstick, helping it adhere better and last longer.

Apply a thin layer of lip primer or even a bit of concealer to neutralise your lip colour before applying your favourite lipstick.

4. Choose the Right Lipstick Formula

Matte lipsticks are all the rage, but they can be drying, which is not ideal for winter. Opt for creamy or satin finishes instead.

These formulas are more hydrating and comfortable to wear during the cold season. If you can’t resist a matte look, consider using a hydrating lip primer underneath to prevent excessive dryness.

5. Go for Darker, Bold Shades

Winter is the perfect time to experiment with bold and deep shades. Dark reds, plums, and berries can add a touch of glamour to your winter look.

These colours also tend to complement the season’s cosy, warm vibe. Just remember to exfoliate and moisturize your lips well before applying dark shades to prevent uneven colour or bleeding.

6. Use a Lip Liner

Lip liners are not just for defining your lips; they can also prevent your lipstick from feathering and smudging.

Choose a lip liner that matches your lipstick shade or opt for a clear lip liner that works with any colour. Outline your lips and fill them in before applying your lipstick to keep it in place all day.

7. Apply Lipstick with a Brush

Using a lipstick brush can help you achieve a more precise application and avoid over-applying your lipstick.

This is particularly important when using dark or bold shades as it prevents smudging and uneven coverage. Remember to start in the centre and work your way out to the corners of your lips.

8. Blot and Layer

To make your lipstick last longer, consider the blotting technique. After applying your first layer of lipstick, place a tissue over your lips and gently blot to remove excess product. Then, apply a second layer for more intense colour and longer wear.

9. Seal the Deal

To ensure your lipstick survives the winter chill, consider setting it with translucent powder. After applying your lipstick, place a tissue over your lips and dust a small amount of translucent powder over the tissue.

This will lock in your lipstick and prevent it from smudging or transferring onto your scarf or mask.

10. Stay Prepared

Lastly, keep a small tube of your chosen lipstick and a lip balm in your purse for touch-ups throughout the day. The cold air can be harsh on your lips, and you may need to refresh your lipstick after eating or drinking.

And Finally

Wearing lipstick during winter doesn’t have to be a challenge. With the right care, techniques, and products, you can enjoy a stunning pout throughout the season.

Remember to exfoliate, hydrate, and choose the right lipstick formula for your needs. Lip primers, lip liners, and proper application techniques are your allies in achieving a flawless winter look.

Don’t forget to embrace darker, bolder shades to enhance your winter style, and stay prepared for quick touch-ups when needed. By following these ten essential tips, you’ll be ready to rock your favourite lip colours all winter long