How to Treat Dry Lips

Proper lip care is one of the easiest beauty routines to implement. However, it is often the one that is overlooked.

Too many people are walking around with dry lips and there is usually not a lip balm in sight.

Caring for your lips doesn’t have to take a lot of time. keep reading here at Fashion.ie for our tips to help you get rid of dry lips for good.

Exfoliate

Much like your skin, you should be exfoliating your lips to get rid of any dead skin cells. While this may seem like an unnecessary step, it is important.

By getting rid of dead skin, you are allowing your moisturiser to penetrate deeper and be properly absorbed.

There are many exfoliating lip products available. However, if you are looking for something a little DIY, make a scrub using sugar and oil.

Or you can simply take a warm washcloth and lightly go over your lips on small circles. Just be careful not to apply too much pressure as you can tear your skin.

Moisturise

Now that your lips are smooth, it’s time to go in with some moisture. And this where an overnight mask can come in handy.

Similar to your face mask, it can give you a boost of hydration. Using an overnight mask is also ideal as it is during the night that your body repairs itself. Cell turnover is at its peak so a treatment will enhance this natural process.

Routine

If you are a low-fuss person, you can simply leave your lip care routine here. However, it’s best to think about the type of makeup you are putting on your lips.

Choose the right products with care and look for moisturising ingredients. These can include shea butter or almond oil. It goes without saying that using drying ingredients will dry out your lips.

It’s also a good idea to tailor your lip care routine. Using extra moisturising and heavier products will work better in winter to tackle dry skin. Also, be careful of your water intake. Too little and you will find your lips, and the rest of your body, on the dry side.