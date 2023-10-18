How to Choose Eyeshadow in Neutral Colours

Choosing neutral eyeshadow colours can help create versatile and everyday eye makeup looks that complement a variety of outfits and occasions.

At Fashion.ie, see our step-by-step guide on how to choose neutral eyeshadow colours that best suit you.

Popular Eyeshadow in Neutral Colours for Winter

Neutral eyeshadow shades are always a great choice for a classic and versatile look, especially during the winter season when muted and earthy tones are in vogue.

Here are some popular neutral eyeshadow palettes and shades that can work well during the winter.

1. Urban Decay Naked Palette

The Urban Decay Naked palettes, such as Naked2 or Naked3, offer a range of neutral shades, including taupes, mauves, and rosy hues, which are perfect for creating winter-appropriate looks.

2. Tartelette in Bloom Clay Palette

This palette includes a mix of matte and shimmer shades in warm neutral tones, making it a great choice for creating a variety of winter looks.

3. Too Faced Chocolate Bar Eyeshadow Palette

This palette features a range of neutral shades with a few pops of colour, perfect for creating versatile winter looks.

4. Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Palette

Soft Glam includes a variety of warm, neutral shades, making it a perfect choice for a cosy winter makeup look.

5. MAC Eyeshadow in “Woodwinked”

This single eyeshadow shade is a beautiful warm metallic bronze with hints of gold, perfect for adding some sparkle to your winter eye makeup.

6. NARS Eyeshadow Duo in “Isolde”

This duo features two warm, shimmering shades that can create a beautiful winter eye look with a touch of luxury.

7. Bobbi Brown Eyeshadow in “Taupe” or “Saddle”

These single eyeshadows provide a matte, neutral look that’s perfect for a classic winter makeup style.

8. Huda Beauty The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette

This palette includes a mix of neutral shades, along with a few soft pinks and mauves, creating a dreamy winter colour scheme.

Remember

When choosing neutral eyeshadows for winter, consider the undertones that complement your skin tone and personal style.

Cool-toned neutrals like greys and silvers work well for a chilly winter aesthetic, while warm-toned neutrals like browns and taupes can create a cozy and inviting look.

Don’t forget to use a good eyeshadow primer to ensure your eyeshadow stays in place, and have fun experimenting with different combinations to achieve your desired winter makeup look.

How to choose Eyeshadow in Neutral Colours

Now that you know the most popular eyeshadow neutral colour shades that are perfect for winter, let’s have a look at how to choose for you.

1. Determine Your Skin Undertone

Identify your skin’s undertone, which can be warm, cool, or neutral. This will help you select neutral eyeshadow shades that enhance your natural colouring.

Warm undertones work well with earthy and golden neutrals, while cool undertones pair nicely with cool, taupey neutrals.

Neutral undertones can go for a wider range of neutral colours but may find shades like soft beige or greyish taupes flattering.

2. Consider Your Eye Colour

Different neutral eyeshadow shades can enhance the natural colour of your eyes. Here are some general suggestions:

Brown eyes can pull off almost any neutral shade, including warm browns, taupes, and soft greys.

Blue eyes can pop with warm taupe, bronze, or soft peachy shades.

Green or hazel eyes often look stunning with warm mauves, soft pinks, or gold tones.

If you have dark eyes (e.g., black or deep brown), you can experiment with deeper neutrals like rich chocolate browns or charcoal greys.

3. Choose Your Neutral Eyeshadow Palette

Select an eyeshadow palette that offers a variety of neutral shades. Neutral eyeshadow palettes often contain a mix of matte, shimmer, and satin finishes, providing versatility for different looks.

Look for a palette that complements your undertone and eye colour. Some popular neutral palettes include Urban Decay Naked Palette, Too Faced Natural Eyeshadow Palette, and the Morphe 350 Palette.

4. Consider Your Style and Occasion

Think about your personal style and the occasions for which you’ll be wearing the eyeshadow. If you want a natural look for everyday wear, opt for lighter, softer shades. For a more dramatic or evening look, include deeper neutrals or smoky shades.

5. Test and Blend

When you’ve chosen your eyeshadow palette, swatch the shades on your skin to see how they look against your complexion. Be sure to swatch on your eyelids, as the colour may appear differently than on your arm.

Blend shades together to see how they interact. Neutral colours should seamlessly blend and transition from one to another without harsh lines.

6. Experiment and Learn

Don’t be afraid to experiment with different combinations of neutral eyeshadows. Practice different looks, blending techniques, and layering to discover what works best for you.

And Finally

Remember that makeup is a form of self-expression, and there are no strict rules. Your personal preferences and style should guide your choices.

Enjoy the process of experimenting and creating beautiful eye makeup looks with neutral eyeshadow colours