Top 10 Tips How To Choose The Perfect Hoodie

Hoodies are that reliable fashion piece that are perfect casual styling 365 days of the year right? However, picking the right hoodie to suit your own style and preference can sometimes be tricky.

Here at Fashion.ie we have come up with 10 things to remember before buying a hoodie. Hopefully this will help you navigate you through the minefield of picking one that is right for you.

1. Check Fabric Quality

Look for hoodies made from high-quality materials like cotton, fleece, or a blend of fabrics that offer durability and comfort.

2. Make Sure The Fit Is Right

Decide on the fit you prefer – whether it’s a slim fit for a more tailored look or a relaxed fit for extra comfort. Make sure to try it on or check the sizing chart if purchasing online.

3. Choose Your Own Style

Choose a style that suits your taste and purpose. Hoodies come in various styles such as pullover, zip-up, hooded sweatshirts, or hooded jackets.Check out our featured Borg Lined Zip Hoodie from Superdry.

4. Color is Important

Consider your wardrobe and choose a colour that complements your style and can be easily matched with other clothing items.

5. Look at Design Detailing

Pay attention to design details like pockets, zippers, drawstrings, and cuffs. These elements can affect the functionality and aesthetics of the hoodie.

6. Trust Brand Reputation

Opt for reputable brands known for their quality and craftsmanship. They often provide better stitching, materials, and overall longevity.

7. Is Is Suitable for All Seasons

Consider the climate in your area and choose a hoodie appropriate for the weather. Thicker hoodies are suitable for colder seasons, while lightweight ones are great for layering or warmer weather.

8. Check Care Instructions

Check the care instructions for the hoodie to ensure it’s easy to maintain and clean.

9. Set Budget Price

Set a budget and look for hoodies within your price range. Remember that higher price doesn’t always guarantee better quality, so balance affordability with quality.

10. Check Reviews

Before making a purchase, read reviews from other customers to get an idea of the hoodie’s quality, fit, and durability.

By considering these tips, you can find the perfect hoodie that not only looks great but also feels comfortable and lasts a long time.

5 Tips to Styling Hoodies This Spring

Now that you know what to look out for before purchasing your hoodie this season, Let’s take a look at 5 easy ways to style them.

1. Worth Layering with Light Pieces

Opt for lightweight layers underneath your hoodie. A simple t-shirt or a breathable long-sleeve shirt can add dimension without bulk. As temperatures rise throughout the day, you can easily shed layers and still rock your hoodie.

2. Fuse with Denim

Denim jeans or jackets complement hoodies effortlessly. Choose a classic blue denim for a timeless look, or experiment with different washes and styles to add personality to your outfit. Denim also provides a nice contrast to the casual vibe of a hoodie, elevating the overall aesthetic.

3. Why Not Mix and Match Textures

Incorporate different textures to add interest to your outfit. For example, pair a cotton hoodie with twill or corduroy pants, or layer it over a chambray shirt. Mixing textures creates visual depth and makes your outfit more visually appealing.

4. It Is Cool To Add Statement Accessories

Accessorize to elevate your hoodie outfit. Consider adding a statement belt, a stylish watch, or a patterned scarf to tie the look together. Accessories can add flair and personality to an otherwise basic hoodie ensemble.

5. Why Not Experiment with Colors and Patterns

Don’t be afraid to play with colours and patterns. While neutral tones like black, grey, and navy are versatile and easy to style, don’t shy away from brighter hues or fun patterns like stripes or tie-dye. Mix and match different colours and patterns to create a unique and eye-catching spring look.