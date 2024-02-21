10 Top Tips to Choosing Best Spray On Tans

Choosing the best spray tan involves considering several factors to ensure a natural-looking, long-lasting result.

A quality spray-on tan typically contains a blend of ingredients designed to provide an even, natural-looking tan while also nourishing and protecting the skin. Here at Fashion.ie are 10 essential ingredients commonly found in the quality spray-on tans.

1. Dihydroxyacetone (DHA)

This is the main active ingredient in most self-tanning products. DHA reacts with amino acids in the outermost layer of the skin to produce a temporary tan colour.

2. Aloe Vera

Known for its soothing and moisturising properties, aloe vera helps hydrate the skin and can prevent dryness or irritation often associated with self-tanners.

3. Hyaluronic Acid

This hydrating ingredient helps retain moisture in the skin, keeping it plump and smooth.

4. Blend of Vitamins (such as Vitamin E)

Vitamins provide antioxidant benefits and can help protect the skin from environmental damage.

5. Glycerine

Glycerine is a humectant that draws moisture into the skin, helping to keep it hydrated and preventing the tan from appearing patchy or uneven.

6. Natural Oils (e.g., coconut oil, argan oil)

These oils provide additional moisture to the skin and can enhance the overall glow of the tan.

7. Botanical Extracts (e.g., chamomile, green tea)

Botanical extracts can have soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, which can help calm the skin and reduce redness or irritation.

8. Caffeine

Some spray-on tans include caffeine, which can help firm the skin and reduce the appearance of cellulite.

9. Natural Fragrances

Fragrances derived from natural sources can add a pleasant scent to the product without irritating the skin.

10. Sunscreen Ingredients

All quality spray-on tans include SPF ingredients to provide added protection against UV damage, though it’s important to note that self-tanners do not provide significant sun protection on their own and should not be relied upon as sunscreen.

And Remember

These ingredients work together to create a natural-looking tan while nourishing and protecting the skin. However, individual preferences and skin sensitivities may vary, so it’s always a good idea to check the ingredient list and do a patch test before using a new self-tanning product.

5 Tips How To Apply Spray Tan Effectively

Maximising your spay on tan look is essential. Here at Fashion.ie are 5 tips to help you when applying spray on tan.

1. Make Sure to Exfoliate and Moisturise

Before applying the spray tan, make sure your skin is exfoliated and moisturised. This helps in achieving a more even tan and prevents patchiness or streaks. Focus on rough areas like elbows, knees, and ankles.

2. Always Start with a Clean Canvas

Shower and make sure your skin is free from any lotions, oils, or deodorants before applying the spray tan. These can create barriers and cause uneven absorption of the tanning solution.

3. Use a Quality Tanning Mitt or Glove

To avoid staining your hands, use a tanning mitt or glove to apply the spray tan. This helps in achieving a more professional and even application. Make sure to blend well, especially around joints and edges.

4. Always Work in Sections

Divide your body into sections (e.g., legs, arms, torso) and apply the spray tan methodically. Start from the bottom and work your way up to avoid smudging or creasing the tan.

5. Please Allow Adequate Time to Dry

After applying the spray tan, allow it to dry completely before dressing or coming into contact with water. This usually takes around 10-15 minutes. Avoid sweating or any activities that might cause the tan to rub off during this time.

Last Thought

Remember to follow the specific instructions provided with the spray tan product you’re using for the best results.