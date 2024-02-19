10 Ways to Style Jeans This Spring

Jeans are a fashion staple that no woman can do without any time of the year right? When spring lands it’s time to reduce laying and show off our own individual fashion spirit.

Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to show you easy tips to help you style your cotton denim ladies Jeans for the season ahead.

1. Rock the Classic T-Shirt and Sneakers Look

Pair your jeans with a simple, fitted t-shirt in a complementary colour and some crisp white sneakers for a timeless casual look.

2. Go Denim on Denim

Embrace the Canadian tuxedo by pairing your jeans with a denim jacket or shirt. Make sure the washes are different to avoid a monotonous look.

3. That Flowy Blouse and Flats Trio

Tuck a flowy, floral blouse into your jeans and add some ballet flats for a feminine and relaxed outfit perfect for spring.

4. The Off-the-Shoulder Top

Show off some skin with an off-the-shoulder top paired with high-waisted jeans. This look is effortlessly chic and ideal for warmer spring days.

5. The Boho-Chic with Kimono Combo

Layer a lightweight, colourful kimono over a tank top and jeans for a bohemian-inspired ensemble that’s perfect for transitioning into spring.

6. The Tucked-in Button-Up Shirt Look

Tuck a crisp button-up shirt into your jeans and roll up the sleeves for a polished yet laid-back look. Add some loafers or ankle boots to complete the outfit.

7. The Crop Top and Denim Jacket

Pair high-waisted jeans with a crop top and layer a denim jacket over it for added warmth during breezy spring days. Finish the look with some statement sneakers.

8. The Striped Sweater and Mules Look

Pair your jeans with a lightweight striped sweater and slip on some mules for an effortlessly chic and comfortable spring ensemble.

9. Add Utility Jacket and Ankle Boots

Layer a utility jacket over a simple tee and jeans for a utilitarian-inspired look. Add some ankle boots for a touch of edge.

10. Wrap Blouse and Wedges

Tuck a wrap blouse into your jeans and pair them with wedge sandals for a sophisticated yet casual spring outfit that can take you from day to night.

Remember

Accessorising with items like statement jewellery, scarves, belts, and hats can elevate any of these outfits and make them your own!

Top 7 Types of Ladies Jeans on Trend This Spring

Check out the most popular types of jeans to help you build that perfect fashion capsule this spring come summer 2024

1. Skinny Jeans

These form-fitting jeans remain a staple for many. They’re versatile and can be paired with almost anything, from casual t-shirts to dressier blouses.

2. Boyfriend Jeans

Known for their relaxed fit and often distressed look, boyfriend jeans offer a comfortable and effortlessly chic style.

3. High-Waisted Jeans

High-waisted jeans have made a strong comeback in recent years. They offer a flattering fit and can be paired with crop tops or tucked-in shirts for a trendy look. Check out our featured High Waist wide denim cotton Jeans for Diesel.

4. Straight-Leg Jeans

Offering a classic silhouette, straight-leg jeans provide a more relaxed fit compared to skinny jeans but still maintain a sleek appearance.

5. Wide-Leg Jeans

Wide-leg jeans are gaining popularity for their relaxed and retro-inspired look. They can be dressed up with heels or worn casually with sneakers.

6. Cropped Jeans

Cropped jeans, whether they’re skinny, straight-leg, or wide-leg, are great for spring as they offer a breezy and playful vibe. They’re perfect for showing off your favourite spring footwear.

7. Flared Jeans

Flared jeans add a touch of ’70s-inspired style to any outfit. They can elongate the legs and create a dramatic silhouette, making them a fun choice for spring.

Final Thought

When choosing jeans for spring, consider lighter washes and fabrics to complement the season’s aesthetic. Additionally, opting for styles with added stretch can enhance comfort for outdoor activities.